Reach to Teach Awarded the National Award for Excellence in Talent Management - First for Any Social Impact Organisation

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reach to Teach Private Limited has been awarded the prestigious National Award for 'Excellence in Talent Management' by the Delhi Management Association, and Thomas Assessments Pvt Ltd. This is the first time that a social impact organisation has been recognised with this award.

The Delhi Management Association (DMA) is a professional body devoted to the dissemination of management principles and practices, and Thomas Assessments is a human resources and behavioural profiling organisation. They jointly organised the 11th National HR Conclave with an objective to enhance awareness of unique talent management initiatives that have helped organisations achieve success.

The award celebrates excellence in human resources and talent management in India recognising HR practices that are pathbreaking. Reach to Teach's strategy to retain talent follows a self-derived strategy of focusing on 4R's - Reach, Respect, Reward and Rise. The organisation believes in constant conversations with staff and providing safe spaces to encourage dialogue. Reach to Teach has built a culture of mutual respect where the focus lies on continuous conversations. Diversity is valued and work is recognised through organisational peer recognition. A robust career progression strategy and equitable reward management framework encourages internal excellence and growth. The organisation builds employee skills and grows their strengths to ensure career growth within the organisation. Talent is recognised and celebrated.

With continuous disruption over the last two years and a constantly evolving work landscape, the role of HR is vital to ensuring that an organisation is nimble and quick to respond to the changing paradigms by recruiting, retaining, developing and managing the workforce.

For Reach to Teach, as an organisation going through a significant transition - from working on a programme implementation model to being a technical support agency working directly with State Governments - identifying the right talent, grooming and retaining people and incorporating talent management practices are a critical aspect of the organisation's work, as the importance of hiring the right kind of talent within a short period of time has been crucial. From following a competency-based recruitment process to ensuring alignment with the organisation values, the whole process led by the Human Resources team to evaluate culture fitment at all stages has been crucial.



On Reach to Teach's achievement on being the first social impact organisation to win this award Ratna Viswanathan, CEO, Reach to Teach said, "People are the essence of an organisation and make it what it is. Our effort to strive for excellence can only be delivered if we value our people and empathise with their personal and professional needs. An organisation may have the best systems and frameworks, but they come to fruition if there is ownership by those within it to take these forward."

Shikha Mathur, Director, Human Resources and Organisational Development (HR & OD) says, "Reach to Teach's philosophy of making learning joyful starts from home, as we strive to create a joyful working experience for our people. The essence of creating this joyful culture rests on our pillars of respect, recognition, reward and mentoring. Being the first social impact organisation to be the recipient of such a prestigious award is indeed a proud moment for us and we are grateful to DMA-Thomas Assessment for recognise our work. This reaffirms our people practices and will inspire us to better them."

Reach to Teach partners with State Governments to collectively strengthen systems and build the capacity of system actors to enhance teaching and learning outcomes. To date, Reach to Teach has impacted 50,225 schools, 2,89,653 Head Teachers and teachers, and 79,33,140 children. By 2025, The organisation aims to create an impact over five states, 1,00,000 schools, 4,00,000 Head Teachers and teachers, and 10 million children.

Reach to Teach (RTT) is a social impact organisation that partners with State Governments to improve the quality of teaching and learning outcomes in Government schools. RTT works directly at a systemic level building upon its extensive work with communities at the field level over the past decade. They leverage technology appropriately to increase efficiency of outreach at a system strengthening level. RTT operates from its corporate office in Gurugram, with offices located in other programmatic states.

Website: https://www.reach-to-teach.org/

