Real Estate Developer Urbanrise ropes in Actor Trisha Krishnan as its Brand Ambassador

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Urbanrise (an Alliance Group company), South India's Largest Real Estate Developer, today announced that the company has welcomed Actor Trisha Krishnan, as its Brand Ambassador. The announcement of partnering with Trisha acts in sync with the brand's effort to communicate its vision of delivering innovative and best-in-class residential projects to its customers, taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actor and Urbanrise.

Commenting on the announcement Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise & Alliance Group, said, "Donning many strong roles in the Indian cinema such as Kundaivai in Ponniyin Selvan Trisha has always been well-liked and appreciated by millions in South India, and enjoys a solid connection with the common man. Trisha has always been known for being extremely friendly, down to earth, warm, and helping person and that synergizes with our brand's 'customer first philosophy'. Being a trusted and credible name in the industry, this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand's mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities."



Speaking on the association, Trisha Krishnan said, "I am extremely happy to be part of the Urbanrise family as their brand ambassador. Having set many benchmarks in the realty sector, Urbanrise has carved a niche for itself and has become a household brand in South India. Through this partnership, I am happy to bridge Urbanrise's endeavor to offer consumers the best of homes and transform their home-buying dream into reality."

The company has planned an innovative 360-degree campaign across multiple channels. The marketing campaign includes print advertisements, intriguing series of Television commercials, and Digital campaigns featuring Trisha.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

