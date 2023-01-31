RealtyCheck; a one-of-a-kind real-estate summit by Realatte brings Meta, Google, and Taboola under one roof

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/SRV): Realatte, a Logicloop company, and a leading real estate digital marketing agency and Tech Company based in Mumbai, is all set to host its distinctive real-estate summit inviting speakers from tech mega giants; Meta, Google, and Taboola. With a pan-India presence, Realatte has designed this prodigious meet-and-greet event to bring together digital experts and top NCR builders like M3M, Adani Realty, Smart World, Elan Group, Tata Realty, Gulshan Homz, and more under a single roof. Several industry veterans will be in attendance to discuss the latest trends and strategies in digital marketing for the real estate industry.

Rohan Shah, Co-founder at Realatte says "We are honored to have the support of Meta, Google, and Taboola in this endeavor, and we believe that this summit will be a valuable experience for any real estate professionals. We are giving out valuable insights on how to successfully launch a project on digital, how to scale NRI share, and how to effectively use Digital for brand building in the micro-market. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the best and quadruple your ROI drastically."

With a proven track record of success, Realatte has worked with over 100 builders and 500+ real estate projects from across the globe. Founded by an adroit team; Mayank Vora, Nirav Gosalia, Harish Patel, Rahul Goyal, and Rohan Shah, the agency works towards anchoring strategic growth in the inherently unorganized real-estate industry, improving customer experience by empowering real-estate companies with digital marketing.





The 2023 RealtyCheck summit starts with the NCR edition and will continue Pan India in 5 other cities in the next 2 quarters. The summit will be filled with interactive sessions, and keynote speeches, led by a talented list of thought-leaders like Shrey Chopra (Agency Dev. Manager at Google), Swati Sud (Marketing Solutions, Travel and Professional Services expert at Meta), Divya Ajmani (Agency Partner at Meta), Kuntal Sharma (International Growth Consultant at Google), Daniele Calabrese ( Regional Director - APAC at Taboola) and many more. RealtyCheck will provide a platform for attendees to gain vital information on building an ROI-centric roadmap for digital growth.

The summit will take place on the 1st of February and will be held at Grand Hyatt, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurgaon.

For more information and to register for the summit, please visit Realatte; Real-estate Digital Marketing Agency.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

