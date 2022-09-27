Reasons why creators should switch to live streaming on StreamKar

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): All work and no play make Jack a dull boy. But with StreamKar, as focused as content creators are on their work, this platform provides a spell of relief and tremendous fun as well. Envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, this Indian-based start-up receives investments from the leading U.S.-based Android developers Tipping Points Technology Limited. StreamKar has permeated international boundaries to reach the global desi audience. With 50 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store and a wide presence on the iOS App Store, there is ample proof of how this platform has changed the landscape of video content.

Reasons for creators to shift to StreamKar

This is an entertaining form of communication which provides joy to both the creator as well as the audience. This video streaming application allows real-time interaction with users, wherein individuals can make new friends globally. Digital creators thrive on the platform and their content strives online. "People can increase their fan following through live broadcasting and who doesn't like to be popular? Here is their chance to get the spotlight and showcase their talent to the world."

Multilingual diversity on StreamKar

Imagine the ability to voice out in a language that viewers prefer and are comfortable in. StreamKar is a one-of-a-kind platform that supports English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam. StreamKar, with its innovations, has changed the live streaming game. It is not restricted to streaming only; users can play engaging games, send gifts to each other, and participate in competitions and funny battles with fellow streamers.



The best platform to voice out one's opinion

Live streaming on this platform is not about one person preaching. Streamers can join audio chats where numerous hosts talk about a variety of topics. Thus, joining such chatrooms can be an enlightening experience as people can get to hear more than one opinion about topics ranging from fitness and health care to lifestyle and mental wellness. There are many filters that streamers can try while interacting with their audience to expand their fan base by showcasing a quirky side of their personality.

Prioritising user safety

One of the primary reasons why individuals should shift to StreamKar is its stringent safety policy. This platform is the benchmark for prioritising users' security. It has employed a group of human moderators to keep a check on any harassment or bullying, which is common on such platforms where the audience has the liberty to openly communicate with each other. The Community Guidelines of the app protect the streamers' dignity, integrity, and identity, as these are at the highest stake when influencers broadcast themselves. It strictly prohibits nudity or any sexual content, it has robust profanity filters in place to prevent vulgarity of any kind. Negative content or videos that might negatively impact user reputation first and the app as well are strictly prohibited. StreamKar also has zero tolerance for violence of any form and advises viewers against disclosing their personal content, such as social security numbers, addresses, contact information, email id, videos, or images. It does not support spamming or using the platform for any commercial purposes. StreamKar also discourages the use of misinformation or spreading incorrect information.

