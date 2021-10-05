Reckitt's flagship Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign aims to triple its social impact by 2026 to reach 47 million lives across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reckitt, world's leading consumer Health and Hygiene Company with its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India, announced its journey ahead from Swasth Bharat to Sampann Bharat at a mega event in Mumbai.

Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO-Reckitt, Amitabh Bachchan, BSI-Campaign Ambassador and numerous dignitaries, celebrities and Ministers encouraged Indians towards creating a healthier planet, a healthier future with the event's theme - 'One Health, One Planet, One Future'.

BSI has committed to tripling its impact by directly reaching out to nearly 47 million people by 2026. The campaign aims to reach 100% primary schools in India with its Dettol Hygiene Curriculum program.

Talking about the initiative, Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, said, "Health is the key to our future, to building a prosperous India, only a Swasth Bharat can be a Sampann Bharat. We need programs like Banega Swasth India to work towards good hygiene, good nutrition, sound science, clean and green environment and more affordable access to healthcare for all and especially, how we all come together to help each other- bring social equity and justice to our most vulnerable and indigenous populations. Leave No One Behind."

Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt at the event said, "We are aware of the environmental, health and social challenges that we face every single day. Our focus is to mitigate negative impacts and make a positive contribution in a way that will help us create a healthier planet. I am happy to share that with Banega Swasth India we are looking to triple our social impact by reaching out to 47 million people by 2026. Our commitment towards creating a 'Sampann Bharat' is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal vision of 2030- Leave No One Behind. We at Reckitt are focused on doing our bit towards India's economic and social development."

This year Dettol Banega Swasth India showcased India's progress in the last 75 years towards Health, Hygiene and Nutrition. One of the key agendas was the UN vision of 2030- Leave No One Behind to showcase the program's focus towards identifying inequalities and using tools that will help in ending any kind of discrimination and exclusion.

The event also brought out the need for addressing relevant issues like mental health, sexual health and well-being and self-care to create a healthier nation. Climate change is a global phenomenon which has been aggressively taken up by Reckitt in its vision to create a healthier planet.

Dettol BSI has committed:

100% primary schools in India will have access to the Dettol Hygiene School Curriculum

Dettol Hygiene Impact Bonds will cover all aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh

6 million additional new mothers will be equipped with healthy self-care practices via digital, blended and community-based intervention models

Reach 10 million youth by educating them on sexual health and well-being

Environment and Climate Change projects in the Eastern Himalayan Region and Ganga River Basin

Development of India's first Climate Resilience Index

The 12-hour long Telethon witnessed participation from prominent public figures from India and across the globe. The conversations were stirred towards health and its connection with economic growth and productivity, using economic inputs to inform policies and improve health outcomes and 'Leaving No One Behind'.

Some of the program highlights since last year:

4 million adolescents have benefited from BSI's Sexual Wellbeing Curriculum, aims to reach 10 million this year

First ever Transgender Centre of Sexual Wellness established in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Targeted Diarrhea prevention measures under the Dettol Hygiene Impact Bonds prevented 100,000 under-5 children deaths

Successful intervention on self-care practices through digital, blended & community-based training programmes for 2 million new mothers

Reach Each Child (formerly Nutrition India programme) improved the lives of 39,500 children between 0-5 years across districts of Amravati and Nandurbar in Maharashtra

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)