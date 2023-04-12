Recognizing achievers and celebrating glamour; Welcome to the 11th Edition of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2023, an initiative of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, a highly-anticipated event that celebrates excellence in various fields, including entertainment, sports, fashion, and entrepreneurship is back with its 11th Edition following a successful debut of the South edition. The event will be held in Mumbai at JW Marriott Juhu on the 16th of April where the who's who of the city will come together to revel in the magical ambience of the 'Enchanted Forest' theme. The guests will be transported to a mystical world as they celebrate the achievements of these trailblazers. Adding grandeur to the awards show and, in a bid to take it to every home, HELLO! has also on-boarded Viacom18's and India's leading English entertainment channel Colors Infinity as its exclusive Telecast Partner.

The night will kick off with a green carpet that promises to be a dazzling affair, with the creme de la creme of Mumbai's style brigade putting their best foot forward. As the night progresses, the awards ceremony will unfold, with each winner taking center stage amidst thunderous applause. There will be awards given out for excellence in various fields, including cinema, business, art, fashion, and social service. The highlight of the evening will be the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will honor an individual who has made an exemplary contribution to society. The night promises to be a grand affair, featuring breathtaking performances, entertaining acts, and a sumptuous dinner.

There will be 18 nominees across diverse categories - few of them being Most Iconic and Powerful Personality, Best Actor Critics Choice, Timeless Icon, Contribution to Cinema, Entrepreneur of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award (entertainment), Game Changer Fashion, Fashion Designer of the Year, OTT Disruptor, Contribution to South Asian Cinema, Influencer of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Contribution to Design.

Speaking about the event, Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson of HELLO! said, "HELLO! celebrates people and our glamourous signature event, the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2023, aims to spotlight their achievements in the fields of entertainment, art, music, entrepreneurship and lifestyle. Our deliberations during the selection process lays special emphasis on the voices of the future: those whose work and lifestyles inspire the young and help shape the future of India. There are also a few special lifetime achievement honours for those whose contribution to their field of work and to society has shaped the ideas of today. On behalf of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, it is my pleasure to congratulate all the winners. And to our audiences, I'd urge you to enjoy the glamour the HELLO! Hall of Fame evening brings with it, but to applaud and emulate the qualities of each star winner that got them there."

HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2023 presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the unrivaled legacy of India's premier lifestyle and people's magazine - HELLO!. This iconic event is being organized in collaboration with esteemed partners such as Mercedes-Benz as Luxury Partner, Brew & Bliss as Associate Partner, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu as Hospitality Partner, Moet Et Chandon as Celebration Partner, Obeetee Carpets as Lifestyle Partner, Manish Malhotra Luxury as Gifting Partner, MyGlamm as Make-up Partner, Colors Infinity as Telecast Partner, Casa Fleur as Decor Partner and Frazer & Haws as Trophy Partner.



With a promise of more extravagance and avant-garde style than ever before, this iconic ceremony is set to dazzle and delight. Experience the glamour and allure of HELLO!'s signature personality in a spectacular evening that promises to be nothing short of illustrious.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.

With a USD 7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit in.hellomagazine.com.

