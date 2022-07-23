Recruiters across the Nation participate in Jagran Lakecity University's career fair 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagran Lakecity University recently hosted a national-level career fair at the University Campus. Students from the Faculties of Management and Commerce, Journalism and Creative Studies, Architecture and Engineering, Liberal Arts and Humanities, and Hospitality participated in the event.

The event was mounted by the JLU Career Development Center of the University. Well-known companies, organizations, and professionals from India attended the event spread over two days and held sessions with more than 400 students to get them acquainted with the nuances of the practicing world, expectations, excitements, and responsibilities across diverse careers.

The students interviewed for Summer Internships and full-time placement opportunities had the chance to hold face-to-face conversations with the recruiters and learn about the application process, and incentives. Moreover, the companies also had the chance to find the right fit for their organisations. 139 students were shortlisted and opportunities were offered by more than 30 companies that participated in the event. The highest package received by students was INR 5,00,000. Several apprenticeships have also been offered to the students by MP Police and BNest Incubation Centre.

Some of the companies that participated in the career fair were Grant Thronton, Trident Group, Vardhman Group, Airtel Payment Bank, ByJu's, Willy M3, Career Launcher, Raj Express, Free Press Journal, Buzzmeter, Technotask, Awesome Sauce Creative, Miles Education, Ecoholics among others.

The companies were incredibly happy and delighted to participate in the event and how the entire fair unfolded. The recruiters were impressed by the caliber of Jagran Lakecity University's students and their talent.



JLU believes in providing its students with the best academic and practical experiences during their degree programs at the University with Intensive Industry Intervention. Our Global Connect approach also enables the students to learn and bring an outer perspective to the table and come up with solutions that are practical and feasible.

The University has held an inspiring and exceptional placements record over the years. Students have been successfully placed across the top MNCs, public and private sectors across various domains of journalism, finance, law, creative industries, commerce, humanities, sports, management, and hospitality, both in India and internationally.

JLU is currently offering 56+ UGC-approved programs and admissions are open for the academic year 2022-23.

For more information, please visit: jlu.edu.in.

