'Red FM announces return of 'South Side Story', an ultimate South India experience'

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, today announced the return of South Side Story.

An event that showcases and celebrates the flavours of South India. Not just music from the finest artists and bands, the digital festival also brings food, shopping, memorabilia and much more for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

This year's edition of South Side Story will have some of the popular regional Indie bands and music artists like, Gowry Lekshmi, Thaikkudam Bridge, Sithara's Project Malabaricus, Rap Kid, Street Academics, Thirumali, Job Kurian, Ainthinai, Sreejith The beard, Bhadra, Brotha v, and Prarthana Indrajith. With three stages, multiple artists and various engaging segments, South Side Story will represent the most authentic vibe of Southern India in a contemporary way to the rest of the world.



Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayana, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "When we started South Side Story in 2019, we wanted to showcase the rich culture and music of south to the rest of the country. At RED FM, we build communities and festivals that are niche. We are happier doing a higher number of smaller, inclusive festivals that encourage more freedom to experiment and be more creative. South Side Story is our humble effort to celebrate one-of-its-kind original music from South. In these limitations of the pandemic, we have tried to give you an experience that we feel you will love."

The festival will be streamed on 21st August, 2021. Log in to the website, at www.southsidestory.in to register. The Big South is Back!

