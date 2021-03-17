RED FM announces superhits Marathi Film Festival

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/News Voir): One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced 'Superhits Marathi Film Festival' Season 2. The digital festival will celebrate the essence of Marathi cinema. The festival starts on 27th March with Pune's favorite RJ - Kallakar Shruti and will showcase movies across classic, romance, superhits, and thriller genres.

The festival will broadcast on a multi-window platform where viewers will get a chance to choose what they want to watch. The event will be an online digital one that will be free and non-ticketed for the audience and is specially designed keeping in mind the safety precaution needed to be taken in the current scenario.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Today regional films are making it big at the box office and the Marathi film industry has carved an important space for itself as one of the country's most influential regional industries. We announced the Superhits Marathi Film Festival two weeks back and the response has been phenomenal. The festival is now in the second year and despite going digital this time, the scale has risen and we are immensely grateful to all our listeners for it. Some of the renowned names from the Marathi Industry have joined us for Superhits Marathi Film Festival this year and we are looking forward for a bigger celebration of Marathi cinema."



From behind the scene stories, fun conversations to tete-a tete with various celebs from the Marathi film industry, this festival will be exciting and entertaining enough to make memories of a lifetime. Registration will be mandatory for this film festival and one can register on marathifilmfestival.in.

