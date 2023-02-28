Red FM collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated with ACKO India to celebrate a Welcome Change in Mumbai. The campaign is aimed to acknowledge changes that have made Mumbaikars' life easier, better, simplified, richer in experience, and added value to the overall quality of life.

Link: fb.watch/iP1WHJczQP

Led by RJ Malishka on her show Morning No.1, the campaign will run in three phases to praise the spirit of Mumbai. During the campaign, RJ Malishka visited Dharavi Slum Area and interacted with rap and hip-hop artists. She gave traffic updates, suggested a few changes, and introduced ACKO - The Insurance ka Welcome Change. In the upcoming days, Red FM will also run a photography contest for listeners to get creative and photograph a welcome change they have witnessed throughout the city. ACKO will gratify listeners by implementing changes that the listeners would like to see.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, "Collaborations are ruling out the unilateral approach to businesses. Therefore, in the current ecosystem, partnerships are going to be a determining factor for overall business growth. We are delighted to join forces with ACKO Insurance to upscale the impact of business and get higher visibility to their pragmatic vision. We look forward to being the platform for the sovereign good of Mumbai city."



Commenting on the association with Red FM as a part of the larger campaign, Varun Dua, founder, ACKO, said, "Mumbai holds a special place in our hearts as ACKO was born here. We chose Mumbai to launch our new brand proposition of 'Welcome Change' not only because Mumbai is a strategic market for ACKO but also for the fact that the city has undergone a transformation and has become an example of positive change. We are honored to pay homage to the city and are excited to partner with Red FM, a channel that embodies the spirit of Mumbai. With its exciting and innovative content, we're sure to strike a chord with the listeners and highlight our proposition of welcome change among them."

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 495 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

ACKO is one of India's first digital-native insurers with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO's entire process is designed to provide a better customer experience and to eliminate the pain points associated with the traditional model, with processes that require zero paperwork, from purchase and claims to renewals. ACKO has pioneered the direct-to-consumer auto insurance space in the country. It also has one of the largest market shares in embedded insurance products like mobility and gadget insurance in partnership with 35+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company. Within a year of its launch, ACKO's Group Health Insurance product has on-boarded 70+ new age, people-first companies including Virtusa, Swiggy, Razorpay, CRED, Akzo Nobel, Xiaomi and Go-MMT and insured nearly 2.8+ lac lives. In a span of 3 years of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 70+ Mn unique customers and issued 1 Bn+ insurance policies.

For more information, visit www.acko.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

