RED FM enters the mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

New Delhi [India] July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radio station in Leh Ladakh to strategically expand its footprint in the mighty Himalayas. RED FM has announced an exciting launch campaign, 'Leh, Hum Aa Gaye' that talks about providing ultimate infotainment and entertainment for the people of Ladakh.

As a Nat-Local FM station, RED FM's endeavour is to support the local communities. The station will play superhit songs from different musical genres, including Bollywood, English and Ladakhi. The station will bring Morning No. 1 with RJ Faisal Ashoor, Cafe 935 with RJ Shruti and RED FM Shuffle with RJ Ayan. Along with this, it will broadcast special request show called Request Bajao hosted by RJ Sonam and an internationally acclaimed series of spine-chilling original ghost stories, Ek Kahaani Aisi Bhi hosted by RJ Praveen. Catch the Sunday Stars Attak with RJ Malishka and Superhits Top 30 with RJ Swati. RED FM also brings to the listeners of Leh, the first ever Ladakhi sparkler, 'Chuspa Achowa' with RJ Faisal Ashoor.

Over the years RED FM has framed the relationship between radio and its listeners by not just empty image statements but by centering energies around the emotional connection. By launching in the rich cultural heritage of Ladakh, RED FM promises its listeners everything from transporting them to the world of magnificent musicals to providing companionship, mood elevation, entertainment and escape.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "RED FM's arrival at this high an altitude is another milestone that we have collectively climbed and strengthened our foothold further in the northern part of India. Ladakh has an enthrallingly rich, colourful and fascinating culture, which so to say was the lure to diving knee-deep into it. Now that we're here, we aim at uplifting the local flavour of Ladakh and adding our own brand attitude and philosophy of 'Bajaate Raho' to it. And to the loving people of Ladakh, I hope to deliver to your expectations on supporting the local culture, music and contribute to the growing landscape of the Union Territory to the best of our ability."



The station kick starts from July 14, 2022. So make sure to send in your song requests on our exclusive whatsapp number: 8527200935.

We can't wait to play what you want to listen to. #BajaateRaho

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channel but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station, and Best RJs.

