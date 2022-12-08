RED FM introduces Bajao for a Cause Initiative "We For Veterans"

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latest 'Bajao for a Cause' campaign, "We For Veterans" on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

The campaign aims to raise funds for brave soldiers and veterans.

'Bajao for a cause' is Red FM's annual campaign, an initiative of social significance taken up to raise awareness and funds to help the cause. The campaign will assist in mobilizing and motivating the audience to contribute towards the noble cause of protecting and serving our motherland.

Red FM is urging its audience to understand their responsibility towards our ex-servicemen. Featuring twenty inspiring stories of veterans from across the country, the campaign will enhance the traditional bond with the listeners.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Our philosophy 'Bajaate Raho' goes as far as reflecting on the serious issues that we raise through the medium. Red FM 'Bajao for a cause' is one such initiative that is conducted in all markets and stations supporting multiple causes. With 'We For Veterans' we aim to raise funds for those who protected us by putting their lives at risk. We often hear stories of their bravery and valour, but we rarely understand the challenges that an ex-serviceman faces. We believe every saga has its own sacrifices and this campaign is a great step in providing a better life to the veterans. We urge our listeners to support the cause and give back to those who have served the nation."



Talking about the initiative, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board Commodore, HP Singh, said, "Since 1949, 7th December has been celebrated as The Armed Forces Day to honor our brave soldiers who laid their lives protecting the nation. This day strengthens the bond that the citizens have with the armed forces. Under the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Flag Day is a charitable fund that aims to financially assist ex-servicemen and their dependents, so they can live an honorable life. In the last financial year, Approx Rs. 398 Crores from this fund was utilised to provide financial assistance to 1.74 lakh veterans. Through our collaboration with Red FM, we strongly believe in reaching the masses for maximum impact. Since this contribution offers rebates to individuals under the income tax act and corporate organizations under the CSR initiatives, we hope the citizens continue contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund."

The campaign is rolled out in 21 stations across the country.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'.

We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts over 431 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

