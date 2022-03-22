RED FM is back with Superhits Marathi Film Festival Season 3

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the third season of 'Superhits Marathi Film Festival'.

This festival will celebrate the essence of Marathi cinema. The festival starts on 25th March with RED FM Pune's favorite RJ - Kallakar Shruti.

The objective of celebrating this festival is to nurture and encourage Marathi movies through audience and celebrity participation. The film festival will screen old and new Superhits Marathi movies from different genres and eras like Navra Majha Navsacha, Sairat, Dhoom Dhadaka, and Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli. Celebrity dignitaries like Mahesh Kothare, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Subodh Bhave, Nagraj Manjule and many more will grace the occasion too!

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "RED FM has been a nat-local brand, and in our effort to bring in inclusion and regional diversity we are happy to announce the third edition of Superhits Marathi Film Festival. Marathi cinema is the oldest form of Indian cinema and the Marathi movie industry has produced many films that are not only critically acclaimed but commercially successful as well. The storylines and concepts are always unique and innovative. 'Superhits Marathi Film Festival' will be commemorating the fearless spirit of ever-evolving Marathi cinema. At RED FM, we are excited to be a catalyst for the Marathi films to reach much wider audiences."



The event will be free and non-ticketed for all listeners on invitation. Free Passes can be collected from RED FM's Pune office at Swargate or you can also book your free tickets on the bookmyshow app!

RED FM invites all Punekars to be a part of this grand Marathi movie festival and create memories of a lifetime. These films will be screened at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp, Pune on 25th and 26th March 2022.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts.

By leveraging our two decades old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360 degree noise and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

