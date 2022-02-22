RED FM launches New Podcast 'Decoding Unicorns'

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has introduced 'Decoding Unicorns,' an exclusive RED FM Podcast hosted by Prashant Pitti, co-founder Ease My Trip.

The show will focus on unveiling insights on what it takes to become a pioneer in today's technology-driven business.

Host Prashant Pitti who comes with rich exposure across entrepreneurship and team building will be curating an interesting series with those who have made it to the Unicorn Club. The astute and rational Pitti will be in conversation with established start-ups including Groww, Moglix, Zerodha, Ather, boAt, Droom and others. The podcast will provide early-stage founders with the tangible tips they need to start, grow, and run their business. With stories, anecdotes, advice, and mistakes-to-avoid, the episodes will delve into a variety of topics including recruitment, marketing, fundraising, sales and more.



Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Unicorns represent the Indian start-up ecosystem. India produced 14 Unicorns in Q4 of 2021 and is among the top five Unicorn producing countries in the world. Achieving this milestone was once considered elusive. But India's example shows the term unicorn no longer holds the same weight as before. At RED FM, we are delighted to announce our new podcast, 'Decoding Unicorns' with Prashant Pitti, Co-founder, Easemytrip.com where he is speaking to some of the leading members of the unicorn club. The podcast will review lessons that one can learn from unicorn start-ups and what sets them apart from other businesses. Each company has its own story of how it became a unicorn and our podcast will shed light on those insights and much more."

Speaking on the affiliation, Prashant Pitti, Co-founder Ease My Trip and Host of Decoding Unicorns, said, "9 out of 10 successful start-ups fail within 5-10 years of their inception. Decoding Unicorns would give future entrepreneurs the required insights on how to efficiently find gaps in the market today and stand strong when the storms of business arrive. Running a business is never a cakewalk but proper planning, strategy and insights will help early-stage start-ups to create a system that will make your money work for you. Decoding Unicorns is just a work book of the founders who've already made an ecosystem of their own. I have been a part of this wave for over a decade now and am looking forward to have a heart to heart conversation with one of the most successful founders of this very ecosystem on what it takes to build a unicorn."

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

