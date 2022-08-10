Red Fort Capital NBFC awarded "Investment Grade" Credit Rating

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/ATK): Red Fort Capital NBFC received an Investment Grade Rating BBB- from CARE for Long-term bank facilities of Rs 50 Cr.

CARE's credit rating highlights Red Fort's meticulous underwriting, institutional network strength, comfortable capital adequacy, and CEO Parry Singh's investing experience.

Red Fort Capital NBFC provides Business Credit with a quick turnaround time - typically within 7 days. The Red Fort NBFC finances receivables, equipment & machinery purchase, working capital, and construction. The NBFC has a well-diversified portfolio with loans in SMEs, industrial parks, FMCG, and logistics companies.

Business Credit has a huge unmet demand in India. Small business owners need a quick turn around on loans - to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities. However, Business Credit is complex to underwrite & requires extensive monitoring. While other formal lenders tend to shy away due to difficulties in assessing a business's creditworthiness; others take over a month to turn around "TAT" on business loans. Red Fort Capital's "TAT" of 7 days - fills this gap with speed. Red Fort maintains meticulous underwriting by applying its strong team, and enforcing 2x+ collateral coverage. Red Fort's NBFC caters to this burgeoning demand with nearly no competition.

Red Fort assesses business credit which actively looks for opportunities that catalyze additional cashflow to the borrower and substantially improve their asset value. Red Fort seeks deals that offer a strong collateral cover and growing business cashflow. Red Fort Capital NBFC finances deals of Rs 1 Cr to Rs.10 Cr and targets a portfolio size of Rs 200 Cr+ over the next year.



Red Fort Capital's philosophy of speed, adding value, long term relationships and pragmatic returns has been heartily accepted in the Business Credit market. The NBFC has a healthy well diversified book with zero NPA. It has an excellent team comprising graduates of top tier pedigree - IITs, IIMs and CAs.

WhatsApp Credit Bot Deal Sourcing: Red Fort Capital uses a proprietary WhatsApp credit bot for deal application, sourcing, evaluation, and support. The credit bot is currently available in English & Hindi. To apply for a business loan, Call/WhatsApp +91 98196 86107.

DSA Loan Partners: Red Fort Capital is actively looking to add to its extensive network of DSA partners. DSAs that are looking for quick loan disbursal to the right borrower & earn a commission. Apply to be a DSA at redfortcapital.com/dsa or WhatsApp +91 98196 86107.

Institutional Debt Raise: Red Fort NBFC's has had an investment grade rating since 2019, but never leveraged its book. With a fresh 2022 Investment Grade Rating - Red Fort now seeks likeminded institutional debt partners - to fuel the growth of small business credit in India.

Founded by Parry Singh in 2003, Red Fort Capital has multiple financing vehicles, including private equity funds, non- bank finance, and a global special situation principal group. It's USD 1.2 billion funreal estated that has financed over 40 million square feet of residential and commercial space.

The firm, ranked by PERE Magazine as a Top Ten Emerging Manager, has an investment strategy uniquely focused on speed, underwriting, transaction structuring, execution, and asset management. Red Fort Capital's NBFC, a regulated non-bank finance company focuses on business credit and is an investment grade-rated company. Media Contact: deals@redfortcapital.com

