Red Hat names Axis Bank, Grameenphone and IndiGo as winners at the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2022 for India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, today announced the winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2022 for India. Axis Bank, Grameenphone, and IndiGo were honored at the Red Hat Summit: Connect today for leveraging Red Hat solutions to enhance their agility and customer experiences in an evolving business landscape.

In line with this year's theme of "Explore what's next", the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards celebrate organizations' ability to adapt to rapidly changing business environments, transform their business models and deliver better experiences to customers with open source. This year, the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards recognizes the digital transformation success of 25 organizations in the region for their creative use of Red Hat solutions to stay ahead of industry trends and customer needs.

In today's fast-changing business environment, agility and innovation are crucial for business success. According to Red Hat's State of Enterprise Open Source 2022 report, 95 per cent of Asia Pacific enterprises say that open source is important to their organization's overall enterprise infrastructure software strategy, helping them stay nimble and respond to changing customer demands in the long run.

The winners showcased the positive impact of their Red Hat deployments to support their business vision, workplace culture, industry, and communities. They demonstrate how open-source tools and culture have the power to accelerate business processes, enhance productivity, stimulate innovation and address future challenges.

The awards comprise five categories: Digital Transformation, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud-native Development, Automation, and Resilience.

Category: Digital Transformation and Cloud-Native Development

Winner: Axis Bank

Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank offers a full spectrum of financial services including retail, corporate and international banking. Its customer segment includes large and mid-corporates, MSMEs, agriculture, and retail businesses. The bank has a large footprint of 4,758 domestic branches (including extension counters) with 10,990 ATMs and 5,972 cash recyclers spread across the country as on 31st March 2022.

Axis Bank's vision is to be the preferred financial solutions provider that offers exceptional customer experiences through providing valuable insights, empowering employees, and adapting smart use of technology. To help achieve this vision, Axis Bank has leveraged Red Hat solutions including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage to drive its customer experience and business productivity to new heights. Owing to the agility to track customer feedback and tailor new services, the bank's mobile app rating is upgraded from 4.2 to 4.8 (The highest rating for Banking App in India) on Google Play. The bank has rolled out 20 updates per year through its digital services, such as online and WhatsApp banking, which has increased by 5 times.

Category: Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Winner: GrameenPhone

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is the largest telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh connecting more than 83 million customers to what matters most to them. With over 25 years of operations in Bangladesh, Grameenphone has provided telecoms services and digital solutions for various industries including education, information, entertainment, commerce, services, healthcare and other social needs. The company takes an active role in enabling innovation and building the digital ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Mobile subscriptions and services in Bangladesh have grown exponentially, from 130 million subscribers in 2016 to close to 180 million to date. To leverage the increasing amount of data available and accelerate their digital transformation journey, Grameenphone worked with Red Hat to deploy solutions like Red Hat OpenStack, OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to drive better customer experience, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Category: Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Winner: IndiGo

IndiGo is India's leading airline with the largest domestic market share of 57.7 per cent as of August 2022. The airline has a strong foothold in India and international markets with over 1600 daily flights connecting 74 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. IndiGo has strategically partnered with Red Hat to enhance customer experience. IndiGo chose Red Hat solutions like Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Red Hat Fuse.

Furthermore, the airline has also saved over USD 6.5 million in fuel costs yearly thanks to its ability to integrate services and data for better decision-making and flight schedule optimization.

The Digital Transformation category recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed IT challenges and delivered business value to effectively compete as a digital enterprise.

The Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category showcases a collaborative public, private or open hybrid cloud deployment.



The Cloud-Native Development category showcases agile methodologies and organizations that have most successfully illustrated superior overall performance in creating, maintaining, and deploying successful business applications.

Supporting Quotes

Marjet Andriesse, senior vice president and general manager, APJC, Red Hat

"The speed of change in Asia Pacific's business landscape will only accelerate. That is why we are celebrating the achievements of our customers who have demonstrated how open source can help them stay agile and responsive to market and customer trends. Our winners have showcased exceptional agility and innovation when it comes to using technologies like hybrid cloud, data analytics, and edge computing for their businesses and customers. I hope that they will serve as an inspiration for more organizations in the Asia Pacific to unlock the potential of open source."

Avinash Raghavendra, President & Head-Information Technology at Axis Bank, "We, at Axis Bank, are elated to be recognized by Red Hat APAC for our contribution towards driving digital transformation, customer engagement, and service personalization. The open source and hybrid cloud capabilities from Red Hat solutions have helped Axis Bank transform its digital platform to deliver exceptional and consistent experiences to all segments of our customers. Our work with Red Hat will go a long way in helping the Bank provide innovative end-to-end solutions throughout the customer journey ."

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo

"IndiGo, the leading Indian airline has been innovating the travel experience and has always put the customer first. We are pleased to be working with Red Hat to drive modern airline retailing for the benefit of our customers. Together we aim to create a unique customer experience and shape the industry with innovations in air retailing."

