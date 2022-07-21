REDSHINE Publication launches REDMAC, the first of its kind digital magazine based on multiple thinking

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV): REDSHINE Publication, a multinational publishing platform based in India, UK and Sweden is launching its first-ever digital magazine REDMAC.

Launched with 100 articles, 54 editors, authors and researchers, the magazine focuses on multiple thinking. The readers are served with freshly brewed content from a variety of genres like medical research, health, technology, lifestyle, reviews, scientific knowledge, academic scholarship in particular and topics of human interest and society in general.

This newly launched digital magazine is an everyday publication that also features articles based on extended fields of all sciences.

Numerous entities make up REDSHINE in India including REDSHINE Publication, Infinity Publication, Red Unicorn Publication, REDMAC Magazine, REDSHINE Research Journals, REDSHINE Studios, PaychRay, etc.

A representative of REDSHINE Publication said, "Book publishing has always been regarded as a challenging task for authors in India. We at REDSHINE Publication believe that reading a book is like dreaming with an open eye and nothing should cause a hindrance when a reader dreams, so why should publishing books sound like a cumbersome process? REDSHINE Publication has been always stepping forward to make book publishing a cakewalk for authors."

The books and e-books are published and sold on various channels like the REDSHINE Bookstore, Flipkart.com, Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm mall, and so on. The authors earn up to 50 percent of the profit from the sale of their books. Online sales reports are made available on the REDSHINE author dashboard for each author for their book.



REDSHINE publishing house is an author's paradise as it is guided publishing that empowers authors by giving them the freedom to not only write but also to format design and publish their own books.

As the world advances towards a digital world full of technical innovations REDSHINE Publications also proceeds to provide a healthy competitive advantage in the market. A tech tool aimed at assisting authors in actively promoting their work is now undergoing pilot testing.

After understanding and studying the Indian market closely REDSHINE publication is looking forward to providing services in all varieties of Indian languages owing to diversity being the beauty of the country.

It also aims for a significant worldwide expansion and recognition with an expanding community of 50,000 would-be authors including authors of books, researchers, painters and developers. The publication has been evidently working towards addressing the challenges in the publishing industry and succeeding in overcoming them. Therefore, the brand looks forward to its newly launched REDMAC digital magazine being a success as well.

