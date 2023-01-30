ReelStar organizes gala night to announce their upcoming app to interconnect community of creators whilst trading cryptos and NFTs!

Chandigarh [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): ReelStar, a leading global community based social media platform is spearheading the sphere of entertainment fused with technology in the region organized an exclusive gala night aimed at creating awareness about their upcoming app platform which was created around the novel concept of interconnecting a community of creators, artists and engagers with equal access and opportunity for everyone by leveraging Web3 and future technologies to enhance creativity.

The gala event witnessed the virtual presence of prominent cricketer & Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh Speaking on the App. The night also saw many celebrities walking the red carpet including singer Jasbir Jassi, Sukhwinder Singh, Preet Harpal, Diljott, Poonam Sood, Munish Sahni, Bunty Bains, Dinesh Aulack, Debi Maksoospuri, Resham Singh Anmol and Deepak Bali. The extravagant gala night was also rocked by an electrifying performance by popular and versatile singer Jasbir Jassi and Punjabi singer, lyricist, and composer Bunty Bains.

Speaking on the occasion Navdeep Sharma, Co-Founder, ReelStar, said, "ReelStar is the first decentralized smartphone-compatible, multi-blockchain and Web3 integrated "everything app" with the functionality of live streaming, video sharing, secure peer-to-peer chat, audio/ video calling, NFT minting, NFT marketplace and digital wallet. This app will help you convert your videos and photos into NFT with a single click, trade cryptos and NFT in the marketplace and earn ReelToken while watching ReelStar."



Elated to speak about the upcoming app, Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar, said, "This app is unique, first-of-its-kind, authentic, and future proof which is an extension of ReelStar's firm belief in the global benefit of artistic expression through media.

ReelStar App will have its functionality mirrored on a Web platform in early 2023. The ecosystem's centerpiece is ReelStar's video-sharing and live-streaming platform and features a media player for viewing content, tools for media creation, video sharing, live streaming, NFT creation, sale, purchase, and trading and an electronic/digital wallet for transactions. In addition, the digital wallet includes payment gateways and a virtual debit card for simple, inexpensive fiat and cryptocurrency transactions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

