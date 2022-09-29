Refex Industries Limited grants ESOPs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Refex Industries Limited (Refex), a company listed on NSE & BSE and working as a part of Refex Group, recently announced to give employee stock option plan (ESOP) which would be vested within the next 5 years.

Refex had announced the ESOPs' distribution for all eligible employees in the first tranche, on account of healthy growth.

"This scheme was started with 20,00,000 options that were set aside for employees, of which 7,00,009 Equity Shares were granted in the first tranche to some of the employees," said Anil Jain, MD of Refex.

Refex is a diversified business involved in the area of Coal and Ash handling, Power Trading, Solar power generation and Refrigerant Gases' manufacturing and re-filling. It is a pioneer in environmentally acceptable refrigerant gases.

The distribution of such ESOPs has been made inclusive and includes employees across all ranks and levels of Refex.



"The past 20 years have been a remarkable journey where we have been able to establish ourselves as a strong player in our business verticals. We have also been able to expand our business verticals over the years. This grant of ESOP will further motivate the employees and we will together work harder in our endeavor to scale newer heights as Refex," concludes Anil Jain, MD of Refex.

Refex Group is one of India's leading business groups, serving across renewables (solar power), refrigerant gases, coal and fly ash handling, healthcare, and power trading sector. Refex Group also supports the dreams of budding entrepreneurs by way of its investments and providing additional support to start-ups.

With multiple offices in India, it has been a 20-year-long journey of learning, resilience, and agility that Refex has traversed where it has always aimed for excellence. The Group relies on a strong foundation of principles such as integrity, diversity, dedication, commitment, and competitiveness, and keeps its customers and shareholders' interest at the core.

Refex Industries Limited along with its associate companies, sister companies, and their subsidiaries form part of the Refex Group.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

