Register for SNAP 2021: Gateway to pursue MBA in Operations Management & Agri-Operations Management programs at SIOM, Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), one of India's leading institutions in operations management has begun accepting online registrations for MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management) via Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021 (SNAP 2021).

Through the entrance exam, aspiring students will be able to explore the world of rapidly growing Operations Management through the MBA programs offered by SIOM, Nashik. The programs offered, along with the talented and experienced faculty provide students with an educational experience that is enriching and aimed at developing globally competent professionals.

Currently, SIOM offers two programs, namely -- MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management). The courses offer students the opportunity and insights to build a career in the most happening sector of the new age era. The MBA (Operations Management) course is designed exclusively for Engineers to meet the needs of operations expertise and competencies required by diverse sectors of the economy such as Manufacturing, Service, IT, FMCG, E-commerce, and Consulting.

The SIOM Operations Management empowers each student with sharp engineering and scientific capabilities along with smart business management disciplines. The students are provided with in-depth knowledge of operations systems and dressed to tackle planning, development, and implementation tribulations that their organization might confront in the dynamic global business networks across Manufacturing, Service, IT, FMCG, E-Commerce, and Consulting. The curriculum deals with topics such as supply chain management, project management, technology management, modeling dynamic systems, and quality management.

SIOM imparts value-based educational skills that chisel engineers into outstanding business techno - professionals atop the current competitive markets. SIOM is India's only institute dedicated to Operations Management, constituted with a vision of empowering and leading operations excellence. The curriculum deals with topics such as Quality Management, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, Transportation and Logistics, Technology Management, Modelling Dynamic Systems, and Quality Management to meet the techno-managerial competency needs of the Manufacturing and Services sector in their various operations.

Additionally, students can also gain relevant practical skills through initiatives such as SAP ERP training, Six Sigma Certification, APICS certification, CII Logistics Workshop, and SCS training, all of which are aimed at delivering globally competent managers.



The SIOM MBA (Agri-Operations Management) is open to all graduates and designed to meet the needs of operations expertise and competencies required by agriculture and allied sectors through its B2B education style along with building capabilities in SCM, Logistics Production, Consulting, Ecommerce, IT domains to occupy roles in Agri business. The program focuses on developing a strong foundation for entrepreneurial and managerial pursuits in Agribusiness and allied sectors. Along with project-based learning in each semester, the program deals in Agro commodity markets, Processing and Value Chain in Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management, Advances in Agriculture, Agro procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management for Agro Products. Through its comprehensive curriculum, SIOM Agri-Operations Management aims to empower students to contribute and engineer the Agri revolution.

Aspirants keen to apply for the management programs at SIOM Nashik can apply through SNAP 2021. SNAP 2021 will be conducted in a safe and secure environment during the ongoing pandemic, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants. Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them in improving their scores. SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical & Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular program - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

For further information visit- https://bit.ly/3pCJtp3 and to apply for MBA (Operations Management) or MBA (Agri-Operations Management) via SNAP 2021 visit - https://bit.ly/3vIVWsy

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

