Registration begins for the 14th edition of India's biggest running event AU Bank Jaipur Marathon

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV): Pinkcity Jaipur is all set to host the 14th edition of AU Bank Jaipur Marathon, India's biggest running event organized by World Trade Park and Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha, World Athletics, AIIMS Certified and World Championship Age Group Qualifier to be held on February 5, 2023. The carnival has begun with the Global Registration starting today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha President Pandit Suresh Mishra, World Trade Park Chairman Anoop Bartaria and AU Bank Jaipur Marathon CEO Mukesh Mishra.

Pandit Suresh Mishra, President of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and Anoop Bartaria, Chairman of World Trade Park, said that in the last 13 years, AU Bank Jaipur Marathon has made a special identity of its own and due to its Fastest and Flat Route, Weather, Cheering Zone, and Management of the event it has become The Most Favorite Marathon of country in which more than 14 world records have been made so far and the runners who are a part of this run have qualified for events like Comrades, Boston Marathon, Berlin Marathon and London Marathon.

Mukesh Mishra, CEO of AU Bank Jaipur Marathon, said that in previous 2020 edition before covid we have one lakh participants in the Jaipur Marathon so this time we are having one lakh twenty thousand running slots in full marathon, half marathon, 10 km, 5 km, dream run and virtual category in the AU Bank Jaipur Marathon to be held on February 5, 2023, for which online Registration has started today on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi



Registration Details:

Registration will start on August 31 at www.marathonjaipur.com

AU Bank Jaipur Marathon (42.195 KM): Maximum Finishing time will be 5.30 hrs for both male and female. Eligibility Criteria - Minimum Age 18 yrs



AU Bank Jaipur International Half Marathon (21.097 KM): Maximum Finishing time will be 3:00 hrs for both male and female. Eligibility Criteria - Minimum Age 18 yrs

IIEMR 10K (10 KM): Maximum Finishing time will be 1:30 hrs for both male and female. Eligibility Criteria - Minimum Age 16 yrs

Jaipur 5 K (5 KM): Maximum Finishing time will be 1:00 hrs for both male and female. Eligibility Criteria - Minimum Age 12 yrs

Jaipur Dream Run (6 KM) - Children, grown, old, women, NGOs, and social groups with wheel chair, physically challenged people will be able to participate

AU Bank Jaipur Marathon Virtual Run: Runners can also run virtually from anywhere in the world and will be able to experience the magic of AUBJM and run together. The virtual race categories are Full Marathon (42.195 KM), Half marathon (21.097 KM), 10 KM and 5 KM.

