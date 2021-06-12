Registration for Symbiosis Engineering (B.Tech.) programme extended

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], has extended the registration date for SITEEE 2021 till June 15.

Taking cognizance of the anxiety and request of both aspirants and parents around the future of Class XII board examinations, the student-centric University has extended the registration deadline for SITEEE 2021.

Aspirants who have missed to apply earlier for Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as SET, can do so by visiting the official website - set-test.org. This year, SIU will be administering a home based entrance test via online mode to ensure the safety of aspirants in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Aspirants can visit the SET website to register themselves, fill-in accurate information and select their preferred test. The home based entrance test will be conducted online with strict protocols including ID verification, the presence of a remote proctor to monitor the conduct of students and to prevent malpractices. To take the test seamlessly, applicants will need to have a web camera, power backup and stable internet connectivity.

Further, to understand the system and infrastructure requirements for the web-based assessment aspirants can visit: https://www.set-test.org/infrastructure.html

In addition, aspirants can also go through the Do's and Don'ts to learn about the conduct expected during the entire duration of the online entrance test, here - https://www.set-test.org/pdf/Remote-AssessmentsExaminee-Dos-and-Donts.pdf

The SITEEE test has three sections on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with no negative marking for incorrect answers. It is mandatory for the aspirant to attempt all the three sections of the test. The duration of the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Keeping in mind the safety and security of applicants during the pandemic, further processes linked to admissions, beyond the entrance test, will be conducted online as well. The detailed schedule pertaining to the availability of admit card, date and time of entrance test will be notified soon.



To simplify things further for aspirants, a set of frequently asked questions have been created as a ready reckoner about the operating environment and troubleshooting during the assessment; that can be accessed at - https://www.set-test.org/pdf/FAQ-Remote-Proctored-Online-Assessment-SIU.pdf

SITEEE 2021 is a mandatory entrance test for admission to Symbiosis' Undergraduate Engineering programme at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT). With an aim to acquire the status of a prestigious Institute of Technology at National level, SIT provides quality education through systematic and effective learning both within and outside the classrooms, to harness the potential of faculty and students.

SIT is known for highly qualified and experienced faculty, agile and adaptive curriculum, innovative teaching methods and learning through participation in projects, tech-fests and cultural programmes. SIT offers B.Tech programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) and Robotics and Automation.

The institute has a semester devoted to carry out projects in the industry that allow students to augment their theoretical learning with real life experiences. SIT has a well-organized placement and training cell and has led several placement sessions over the past few years due to good association with a large number of renowned companies.

All the final year students are prepared for campus interviews through special programmes on technical and soft skills, which would help them get prestigious jobs. Overall, the institute promotes value-based learning that nurtures creativity and innovation, along with human resource development.

For online application and other details, please log in to set-test.org.

