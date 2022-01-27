Registration open for Symbiosis Undergraduate Programmes: Apply online via SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], one of the leading institutions in multi-disciplinary education, has opened registration for its undergraduate programmes through the Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as SET 2022. The entrance test is the gateway to apply for 14 Undergraduate institutes and 19 Undergraduate programmes.

The test is mandatory for aspirants keen to pursue undergraduate studies across law, management, engineering, computer science, information technology, economics, liberal arts, media and communication. The test comprises Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), SET - Engineering as SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) and SET - General. SET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 80 test centres all over India. The allocation of the test city is made based on the date of the payment for SLAT/SET/SITEEE and; hence aspirants are advised to pay earlier to secure the test city of their choice.

SET is one of the most preferred exams by students, post completion of Class 12 for the ample opportunities it offers. To register for any of the three tests, SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022, aspirants can visit set-test.org and fill their candidature correctly. Simultaneously, they will need to register for the institutes offering their choice of programmes. Each aspirant may register and appear for upto three tests among SET/SLAT/SITEEE.

Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of registration fees via digital payment methods or demand draft. In case, aspirants choose to appear for more than one test, they will need to pay for the additional tests. Further, they need to proceed with the programme registration fees for each of the applied programmes. If shortlisted, the aspirant would then need to attend the further admission process conducted by each of these institutes individually.

The SET General / SLAT/SITEEE will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes. There will be no negative marking and all sections of the test are mandatory.

SET General is divided into four segments: General English, Quantitative, General Awareness, Analytical and Logical reasoning. The sections in SET General 2021 will carry 60 MCQs for 60 marks in total.



SLAT 2022 exam features five segments: Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge holding 60 MCQs for 60 marks in total.

SITEEE 2021 exam will have only three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as a part of its test which will have 60 MCQs for 120 marks.

Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) said, " Backed by a legacy of imparting quality education for over 50 years, we are continuously working towards developing the next generation of leaders. With the onset of the admission for undergraduate programmes, we look forward to meeting our next batch of young students and welcoming them into the fold of the Symbiosis family."

Due to the prevailing pandemic, the university is constantly monitoring the ground-level situation. Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of aspirants, it can schedule the nature and structure of exams to be entirely online or entirely offline or a combination of both.

Established with a vision of promoting international understanding through quality education, SIU epitomizes nurturing, caring and promoting a healthy and safe atmosphere for all students. With its commitment towards generation of knowledge and innovations, and contribution towards development of the Nation; the university brings cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure, diversity in classroom and faculty cohort, internships and value-added activities to drive the holistic development of students. The university offers a host of Undergraduate programmes in the domains of Management Studies, Legal Education, Engineering, Media and Communication, Liberal Arts, Economics, Computer Applications. SET General/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2022 is mandatory for aspirants applying for the above-mentioned Undergraduate programmes.

To register and know other details, please log in to set-test.org

