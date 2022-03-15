Registrations open for 'Young Achievers Awards 2021-22' by Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment and Koncept Ambience.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment and Koncept Ambience, a leading real estate developer of Bengaluru, today announced the opening of the 'Champions of Change'- Young Achievers Awards 2021-22.

The 'Champions of Change'-Young achievers award is an initiative to reward the youth of Karnataka for their service and laudable work in the State of Karnataka.

The state-wide annual awards will honour outstanding achievements of individuals and their contribution to Karnataka in the following focus areas as recognised by the Rotary, to be relevant for the societal welfare and good:

-Disease prevention and treatment

-Water sanitation and hygiene

-Peace and conflict resolution and prevention

-Basic education and literacy

-Maternal and Child health

-Growing local economies

-Supporting the Environment

Individual candidates or Groups domiciled in Karnataka between the ages of 25 to 40 years can apply or be nominated by March 31, 2022, through the website and URL given below, by a simple process to be selected for the final screening, by an eminent jury in April 2022.

The selected individuals in the male and female category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 each in addition to a citation, at a marquee venue in Bangalore on May 14 2022 in the presence of an august audience. Koncept Ambience is the principal sponsor of the Young Achievers Awards 2021-22.



Commenting on the Award, Avinash Agarwal, Director, Koncept Ambience said, "We are proud to be associated with Rotary Club Bangalore Cantonment for this award. There is a lot of talent in Karnataka among the youth and we strongly believe that they need to be encouraged and recognised; This is just a small step in that direction. We hope more youngsters benefit from this award and are motivated to pursue their dreams."

Commenting on the Award, TV Mohan, Chair of the Award said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us in the Rotary Cantonment to encourage the youth of Karnataka who have raised the bar in social, community, medical and environmental projects and services, especially during these difficult times. We are very proud that the Koncept Ambience group has so readily sponsored these initiatives by the Rotary to make the world a better place and to reward the young 'Champions of Change'."

Website for Applicants/ Nominations : https://yaa.rotary-bc.org

Email to apply/ nominate : yaa@rotary-bc.org

Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment is part of the International Rotary Foundation and family. It was founded in 1984 in the Cantonment area of Bangalore and in the over 30 years of its existence been in the forefront of social, community and environmental projects in and around Karnataka serving and uplifting the downtrodden and marginalised sections of our society. It has also done outstanding work in climate change, deforestation, tribal welfare, vocational training, medical aid as well as in artificial limbs etc. Rotary Cantonment has received high accolades and many awards both at the national as well as at the international level.

In 38 years, Koncept Ambience has set a new paradigm in eco-conscious luxury living. With invigorated design and architecture, and spaces crafted around nature. Koncept Ambience has been creating a whole world of wellness and luxury living, since 1984.

-Hyderabad's premier luxury developer

-Makers of India's first retail and shopping mall - Swapnalok Complex (1987)

-Makers of India's first gated community - Whisper Valley (1984)

-India's most experienced villa developer

-Over 6 million sq.ft. delivered

-Over 4 million sq.ft. in the making

