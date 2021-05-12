ReGrob: An IIT and IIM Alumni based real estate firm is taking on the market with Technology Driven Innovation

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovation-driven real estate firm, ReGrob, is basking in success since their humble start in Delhi NCR.

The cutting-edge company was founded in 2014 by business partners Ashish Kaushik and Vivek Raman and has quickly grown to become the leading real estate firm in the country.

While real estate companies in India are facing challenges in staying afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis, ReGrob - an award-winning company is finding new ways to not only survive but thrive. The founders are passionate entrepreneurs who believe in solving some real problems for our customers with a franchise model.

To elaborate further, ReGrob expands through a franchisee model where their main focus is to enable franchises to build profits and be sustainable in the long run. The ReGrob team helps them with leads, builder tie ups and any other support that the franchisees need.

"Our main concern is that our franchisee partners are able to create profits and wealth by serving real estate buyers the right way," says Ashish, the Founding Partner of the Firm.

ReGrob was incepted owing to a problem faced by the founders while looking for their own homes. They were presented with various challenges such as fake data on online portals and a major price difference and different products while visiting the home finally.

Even the knowledge and competence of real estate brokers left them pondering as to how this industry functions. Owing to these difficulties, they stumbled upon the idea of starting an online real estate brokerage with right information on projects like actual pictures, updated prices, videos, VR walks and then servicing the clients with a well-educated and ethical relationship team. In a short span of time, ReGrob has put up more than 4000 original videos of property with more than 5 lakh customer interactions per month.

ReGrob has received accolades and appreciation from TIE, Economic Times and many more. Their modus operandi lies in offering service to clients both online and offline. While clients can search for properties from their verified list which features original videos and picture, they arrange for site visit, negotiation services, home loan service to ensure a seamless experience without hassle.



"We have had no investors and no external funding. We have backed ourselves at every step of the way. Today, we have more than 10,000 happy customers with a team of more than 100 plus people PAN India," says Vivek, the man behind ReGrob.

When it comes to competition, both Ashish and Vivek believe that their competition is with 10 lakh plus real estate brokers, prop tiger, investors clinic and many other real estate brokerage companies. However, they also pointed out that the real estate market is very big and lies untapped in India.

ReGrob aims to serve anyone and everyone who are wanting to buy their dream homes and are looking for good quality services from their brokers. Adverse use of technology, asset light business model and strong leadership team are their mantras to success.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, their current challenge lies in meeting with client demands both online and offline. However, the founders are in for aggressive expansion and are looking at their footprints across India for any real estate needs.

With more than 50 branches, ReGrob takes cognizance of the fact that people everywhere are searching for a place to call their own home or office, they just intend to make this search interesting and fun as they truly understand that finding the perfect place is much more than just an online search!

"Real estate overall is becoming more professional with the advent of RERA and GST, as we have tie-up with 500+ developers PAN India. We can see the change in all our builder partners," says Sudheer Sadhu, the Regional Head of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

In terms of future plans, ReGrob is in for the long haul because the market is looking up and they are looking major expansions. Devdoot Majumder, Regional Director of Bangalore says, "In Bangalore and South India, real estate market is reviving very fast and we are keeping very busy to delight our customers while buying their dream home."

