REHAU appoints Bhavana Bindra as Managing Director, South Asia

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Directors of REHAU Polymers has announced the appointment of Bhavana Bindra as Managing Director, South Asia w.e.f. March 15, 2021.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bhavana joined the corporate world starting with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In a career spanning two decades, Bhavana spent a significant portion in the Manufacturing & Engineering sector with Cummins in India, leading their Automotive Business and then the Distribution Business. Most recently, Bhavana was the Managing Director (Materials Cluster) at DSM India.

Bhavana also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of several public companies. Over the course of her career, Bhavana has been recognized on several platforms, as being a successful business leader accomplishing numerous milestones across her professional journey. Setting up and running businesses with expertise in the areas of leadership, strategic thinking, sales and marketing, Bhavana enjoys working with people across the spectrum of hierarchies and organizations.



At REHAU, Bhavana will be fully responsible for the profitable and sustainable growth of the region along with a focus on developing new businesses and local products in alignment with the regional and divisional strategies.

South Asia, and especially India, is one of the most dynamic regions in terms of potential for growth and innovation. With the appointment of Bhavana, REHAU looks forward to giving an impetus to the region.

Founded in Germany in 1948, the REHAU Group is a worldwide polymer solution specialist with a focus on engineering progress and enhancing lives in construction, furniture, automotive and industry. In India, REHAU is the market leader for products in the furniture and home-appliance industry.

For more information, news and solutions from REHAU, please visit REHAU's homepage www.rehau.com/group-en.

