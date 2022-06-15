REHAU successfully wraps up the INDIAWOOD 2022 exhibition

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): REHAU, the global pioneer in manufacturing polymer-based solutions, has successfully made an astounding impact at the INDIAWOOD exhibition that was held during June 2-6, 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

The company showcased its furniture solutions ranging from uPVC edge bands, laminates, solid surfaces, vinyl flooring, roller shutter systems, plinth systems, adhesives, masking tapes, and many more in a booth space spread across 390 sqmtrs. The grandeur of the REHAU kitchen was also on display at the stall, giving trade partners and consumers the opportunity to experience it. INDIAWOOD 2022 served as a platform for the brand to unveil its major collaboration with global brand Titus Group, a UK-based manufacturer of premium and contemporary hardware solutions that is going to boost the Indian hardware market. In addition, the company launched RAUSHELL BRAURA, the exterior wall cladding in the exhibition.

REHAU's key take-away from INDIAWOOD 2022

- 3000+ trade visitors including dealers, OEM's, business associates, architects and designers visited REHAU's booth at the INDIAWOOD 2022.

- REHAU announced a collaboration with global brand TITUS. REHAU and TITUS will collaborate to provide customers and manufacturers in India with an exclusive range of hardware products, including hinges, drawer systems, connecting fittings, and damping solutions.

- Along with new hardware, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include exterior wall cladding. The product offers a variety of colours including finishes like wood grain, stone finish and solid, available in 20+ shades. The product is UV resistance as well.

- As part of the company's drive into the B2C market, REHAU displayed a comprehensive range of furniture solutions under one roof, including edgebands, adhesives, roller shutters, and plinths, under brand REHAU Retail for the market.





- REHAU Kitchen grabbed the eyeballs in the exhibition, with its modern and contemporary look and feel. The live experience of material, design and functionality impressed the visitors as well as the industry partners. The company has plans to make this kitchen solution available for customers in other parts of the country in the coming times.

On the successful completion of the trade fair, Bhavana Bindra, MD, REHAU South Asia, said, "The REHAU booth at INDIAWOOD captivated the attention of exhibitors, customers, and visitors with a series of advanced product launches and proven products for the furniture industry. The grand ceremony of REHAU's partnership with the global brand TITUS group has become the talk of the town. This strategic alliance will make a difference in the hardware solution sector, with quality, modern and stylish products uplifting the face of the industry. REHAU continues to work relentlessly to offer value to the market by adding new products helping industry to grow."

The 5-day exhibition has helped the brand to connect with the target audience, thus becoming the finest platform to generate POS. Visitors had the opportunity to touch, feel, and experience the products on display, generating interest and cultivating a potential consumer base while enhancing the credibility of brand REHAU.

Manish Arora, Vice President, REHAU, said, "It's nice to get positive feedback on the products we presented at INDIAWOOD, and we're excited to use this platform to reach out to our target audience. In the exhibition we have been able to meet potential prospects. Our existing products like zero joint edge band caught attention, for its detail like seamless joint and superior finish, which sparked interest and curiosity. The platform created awareness on the important feature of no glue, no joint, which had been a need of the market. With the features it offers, we were able to demonstrate that RAUKAUNTEX zero joint can do more in edgeband segment. By integrating innovative and contemporary hardware solutions under one roof, our partnership with TITUS will redefine the hardware market. Exterior wall cladding and REHAU Kitchen also caught visitors' and partners' attention at the event, establishing a niche for these products. Based on the responses that we've received, we're confident that the new launches will contribute 20 per cent to our business in the next 2 years."

REHAU is a German-based brand, started in 1997 in India. The company had set up its first manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. REHAU India is one of the leading global players in the Furniture and Building industry. The company is a solution provider for various business industries such as construction and automotive. Currently, the company has 3 plants in India, 2 in Pune and 1 located in Vadodara. They use advanced German technology to provide polymer-based solutions in the construction and automotive industries. REHAU is acknowledged as a leader in German-quality uPVC Edgebands, solid surfaces, pre-laminated boards, laminates, underfloor heating and cooling solutions etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

