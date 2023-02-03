Rejoice in the season of love with Tanishq's #GiftOfChoice

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): When the conversation is about love for yourself or for someone special, nothing quite says it like a Tanishq diamond!

With Valentine's Day around the corner, celebrate the spirit of love and profess your feelings to your loved one. This season of love, Tanishq, brings to you #GiftOfChoice which is a stunning assortment consisting of a wide range of beautiful diamond jewellery, to help your love shine brighter. To sweeten the deal, the brand is offering up to 20%* off on Diamond jewellery value. The offer is valid for a limited time period only.

This season of love celebrate the little moments of joy and profess your love by indulging in gifting yourself or your special someone from Tanishq's stunning range of diamond jewellery products. Rejoice and revel in the myriad hues of this special day with range of exquisite, versatile and sparkling diamond jewellery. Splendid heart-shaped diamond designs and more across engagement rings, dainty bracelets, pretty pendants and elegant earrings are now yours to take home!



Each piece of diamond jewellery has a story to tell, along with a strong sense of emotion attached to it. Make this occasion memorable and special by giving her a #GiftOfChoice symbolizing love and togetherness. The assortment has been specially designed to cater to those who celebrate this special day by expressing their love for their family, friends, special ones and celebrating personal milestones.

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 410+ exclusive stores in more than 240 cities.

