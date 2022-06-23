Rekha Chaudhari, Smita Thackeray with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari honour industry stalwarts with Global Wellness Awards

New Delhi [India] June 23 (ANI/ATK): One day can change your life. More so when it is a day dedicated to wellness and is an entirely not-for-profit day, a social project dedicated to living well and to raise awareness. Global Wellness Ambassador Rekha Chaudhari celebrated the special day with the Global Wellness Awards along with Smita Thackeray and a bevy of wellness industry members and celebrities alike.



The awards were held at Raj Bhavan and were presided over by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Vidyut Jammwal, Farouk Kabir, Sonnalli Seygall, Akanksha Singh, Darshan Kumar and many others were honoured at this momentous event that celebrated life at its best. The Global Wellness week saw a bevy of activity with the finale being the celebrations. Here are some interesting pictures.

Kaya Clinic MD Dr Rajiv Nair, Enrich Salon Founder Vikram Bhatt, Lakme Lever CEO Pushkaraj Shenai, Savio John Pereira, Celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani, Kapil Sharma - Owner, Kapil's Salons, Renu Kant - Founder, Envi Salons, Taj Hotels' Sushmita Sarangi, Arun Pillai from Hilton Shillim, Narayana Prasad from Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Asha Hariharan, Parineeta Shetty, Sandhya Chipalkatti, Nilesh Kantak from The Leela Hotel and many more well-known personalities from the wellness industry were part of the celebrations.

