Relevium becomes Delhi NCR first corporate ergonomics and wellness brand

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): RELEVIUM, a fastest growing home physiotherapy brand, is the first in India to foray into corporate ergonomics and wellness programmes after their successful physiotherapy services in Delhi NCR.

Ergonomics is the study of how to build or arrange workplaces, products, and systems so that they are comfortable for the people who use them. Relevium provides a variety of services that can assist individuals and businesses, such as physiotherapy at home treatment for workers at reception and workstations, posture and ergonomics workshops and training, guidelines for physical activities, and injury prevention workshops.

"The bottom line for any organisation is staff efficiency," said Dr Shubha (PT), director of Relevium, who has gained in-depth knowledge and experience in more than 10 years of her career in physiotherapy. "The worker's health is the most important consideration in any organisation's expansion, and we are leaving no stone unturned to be the best service provider."



RELEVIUM is a well-known and fast-growing home physiotherapy brand that is expanding its physiotherapy at-home service throughout Delhi, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad to Noida. Their highly trained physiotherapist provide physiotherapy treatments at home tailored to specific needs, helping people to reach their full potential.

Relevium was established in October 2021 by Dr Shubha (PT) and Sadhna Gupta, two young female entrepreneurs, with the goal of delivering physiotherapy at home. This project was created to reach out to patients at their homes, allowing them to receive treatment in the privacy and safety of their own homes.

Sadhna Gupta, RELEVIUM's co-director and a Master of Economics, is in charge of the organisation's non-clinical and operational components, said, "The purpose of RELEVIUM is to alleviate pain and restore movement, and they can do so using a variety of treatments and techniques. We offer a wide range of services, from basic physiotherapy at home to workplace safety and ergonomics. "We also deal with chiropractic care."

Chiropractors, according to Sadhna Gupta, use manipulation and adjustments to help your body heal naturally, while physiotherapist guide people through stretches and exercises to help them increase mobility. A chiropractor focuses mainly on spinal alignment and manipulation to reduce pain and inflammation.

