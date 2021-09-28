Reliance Foundation announces WomenConnect Challenge India grantees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Ten organizations across India have been selected as grantees through the WomenConnect Challenge India, launched by Reliance Foundation and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Through this initiative, over Rs 11 crores (over USD 1.5 million) has been invested to help close the gender digital divide and of this, Reliance Foundation has supported Rs 8.5 crore (over USD 1.1 million) in grants for projects for creating innovative solutions to address the issue.

Over 3 lakh (300,000) women and girls across 17 states will benefit from initiatives to close the gender digital divide and increase women's economic empowerment through technology.

Speaking on the announcement, Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance

Foundation, said, "It has been our mission to enable and empower women in every walk of life.

When we launched Jio, we envisioned a digital revolution that will be an equal opportunity

revolution. Through Jio, we have been providing affordable connectivity across the length and

breadth of our country."

She further said, "Reliance Foundation has also been working in partnership with USAID

towards bridging the gender digital divide in India. Technology is a powerful means to address

and eliminate inequality. I congratulate and welcome on board the ten winners of our

WomenConnect Challenge India on this journey of transformation."

The 10 grantees are Anudip Foundation, Barefoot College International, Centre for Youth and



Social Development, Friends of Women's World Banking, Naandi Foundation, Professional

Assistance for Development Action, Society for Development Alternatives, Solidaridad Regional

Expertise Centre, TNS India Foundation and ZMQ Development. The solutions address women

farmers, entrepreneurs, members of Self-Help Groups to address social and cultural barriers to

bridge the gender digital divide.

The WomenConnect Challenge India was launched in August 2020. From a pool of over 180

applications, 10 organisations were selected with grants between INR 75 lakhs to 1 crore each

(USD 100,000 - USD 135,000), for over a period of 12 to 15 months. In January 2021, USAID and Reliance Foundation jointly hosted a Solvers Symposium bringing together semi-finalists and external experts for capacity building while brainstorming on the gender digital divide in India.

Mobile internet awareness has been increasing each year among women. While in 2017 only

19 per cent of women in India were aware of mobile internet; in 2020 this increased to 53 per cent. In terms of ownership, 67 per cent of women own a mobile phone compared to 79 per cent of men.

Through the years, initiatives by Reliance Foundation have aimed to bridge the digital divide. Through Reliance Jio, over 1.3 billion Indians saw a pan-India digital revolution that transformed lives. Today, Jio is the largest digital services company in India, and the second-largest in the world, with 120 million women Jio users, and the number is growing rapidly to bridge the digital divide.

The WomenConnect Challenge is a global call for solutions to improve women's participation in

everyday life by meaningfully changing the ways women access and use technology.

USAID has partnered with Reliance Foundation to support new approaches that close the gender digital divide in India and new grantees will focus on proven strategies from previous WomenConnect rounds to increase women's economic empowerment. (ANI)

