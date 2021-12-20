Reliance Foundation offers scholarship for technology innovation

Mumbai [India], December 20 (ANI): Reliance Foundation announced on Monday that it will provide financial support in the form of scholarships to 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering.

Through Reliance Foundation Scholarships, up to 60 undergraduate students will receive a grant of up to Rs 4 lakh each, while up to 40 postgraduate students will be awarded up to Rs 6 lakh each for the duration of their degree.



"Students will, in addition, gain valuable opportunities to interact with leading global experts, apply for mentoring, internships, volunteering, a strong alumni network and more," Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

In 2021, 76 first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded the first Reliance Foundation Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Sciences. The Reliance Foundation Scholars are enrolled full-time in selected eligible degrees across 21 of the country's top science and engineering institutes, representing 14 states across India. This first cohort of scholars has already participated in several professionally enhancing sessions with industry experts.

"Reliance Foundation Scholarships will identify and select the brightest students in India through a rigorous and competitive selection process, which includes an online application and interviews with a panel of leading Indian and international experts. The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and applicants from across all socio-economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply," the statement said. (ANI)

