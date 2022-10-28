Reliance Jio declared Digital Enterprise-2022 at Digital Dragons Awards by Indian Business Council

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/SRV): The Indian Business Council (IBC) announced the winners of the 5th Digital Dragons Awards (DDA) at a grand ceremony held at VITS Mumbai on October 14, 2022. Reliance Jio, Bajaj Finserv, Disney, Westside, Viacom 18's Voot Select, Amazon India, Natgeo India, Pocket Aces, Tata Communications, and ICICI Prudential bagged some of the top awards in the digital advertising, marketing strategy and web/app excellence categories.

The most prestigious awards of the evening, the Digital Enterprise of the Year and the Digital Agency of the Year awards were bagged by Reliance Jio and White Rivers Media respectively. Talking about the award, Mitesh Kothari, Cofounder and CCO at White Rivers Media said, "For an agency that believes in hacking internet subcultures, we could not be more thrilled about winning the most coveted recognition for digital excellence in India. This award belongs to our talent - they have brought our vision to life through passion, dedication, and creativity. Over the years, our association with Indian Business Council has been fruitful, and we are excited to find out what the future holds for us. Onwards and upwards!"



Digital Dragons Awards 2022 was Indian Business Council's first physical event post the pandemic and was attended by the who's who of the digital branding and marketing sectors. Alongside the announcement of winners, the evening also witnessed insightful keynote addresses by Esha Datta, Vice President at Havas Group, and Subhobroto Chakroborty, Founder and Chief Digital Consultant at Thedigitalfellow.com. Esha Datta touched upon the three Vs - voice, video, and vernacular - that will become a mass reality and transform into forces that businesses will have to reckon with in the future.

Subhobroto Chakroborty, on the other hand, shed light on the hard facts about the adoption and future of digital transformation and defined who really will be a digital champion five years from now. Talking about the evening, Subhobroto said, "Indian Business Council's Digital Dragons Awards & Conference 2022 was an exciting & motivational platform for brands and the marketing fraternity. It gave everyone a platform to learn and stay abreast with the latest in the digital ecosystem."

IBC also hosted a panel discussion the same evening on the topic, "Digital Experience: the Future of Business". The six panelists - Ankoor Dasguupta, VP - Of content at #ARM Worldwide, Hemal Patel, VP - of Data and Media Services at Kenscio, Amin Shaikh, Head of Digital Marketing at BOLT, Shetanshu Dikshit, Lead - Digital Communications at Pernod Ricard India, Abdulkadir Vasadwala, Head of Digital Marketing at Nahar Group and Prasenjit Karmakar, Head of Digital Marketing at L&T SuFin - shared their experiences and insights on metaverse, video marketing, the future of social influencers and cobots in marketing.





Every year, IBC recognizes leading professionals, campaigns, solutions, and products in the digital space during the Digital Dragons Awards. The winners of this year were chosen after extensive assessment by a 16-member jury panel comprising industry experts including Amit Purohit, Head - of Digital Business at Aditya Birla Sunlife, Imran Qadri, Marketing & PR Head - of Harley Davidson Motor Company, Aprajita Biswas, Head of Marketing - The Hindu, Archana Aggarwal, VP - Marketing at Airtel and Balaji Vaidyanathan, Marketing Director - CEEMEA, Franklin Templeton. "DDA is about celebrating the great work done by individuals and organizations in the digital space. At the same time, it is also about setting the benchmark for what is best and pushing the industry to do more and better by creating new benchmarks of innovation in the future," concluded Sankalp Mishra, President of - the Indian Business Council.

IBC's next, the National Marketing Excellence Awards (NaME Awards) is scheduled for January 2023. The nominations are now open.

In its 5th edition, Digital Dragons Awards is one of the most coveted recognitions for digital excellence in India. The awards honour leading professionals, exemplary campaigns and case studies, innovative products and solutions, and outstanding entities and organizations in the digital industry.

The Indian Business Council is an industry association represented by entities and organizations from all sectors of India Inc. that are collectively working towards developing a business ecosystem that is defined by collective growth and enhancement of ease of doing business in India. IBC is currently working in the areas of policy recommendations, market intelligence, industry networking, thought leadership, industry recognition, and awards.

For more details, visit www.indianbusinesscouncil.org.

For media inquiries, reach savi.chauhan@indianbusinesscouncil.org.

