Reliance Jio reiterates it will cover 5G services across India in 2023

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm on Tuesday reiterated that it will cover high-speed 5G telecom services across India by the end of 2023.

"We are on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns, and talukas of various States and UTs, and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said today.

This, he said, will be the world's fastest 5G rollout.

He made the remarks at a post-Budget webinar coordinated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) today.

On October 1, 2022, 5G services were formally inaugurated in India at the Indian Mobile Congress Event, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In less than half a year, the industry has retooled itself and is rapidly bringing the 5G revolution to every nook and corner of the country. Jio is leading 5G network rollouts in the country with the world's largest Stand Alone Network Architecture that is uniquely suited to cater to the requirements of True 5G technology," Akash Ambani said.



Jio has so far launched its 5G service in 277 cities.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The pan-India 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in range of sectors, including mining, warehousing, telemedicine, education, manufacturing, agriculture, among others. (ANI)

