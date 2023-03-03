Reliance will create 50,000 new job opportunities in Andhra: Mukesh Ambani

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Reliance will create 50,000 new job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and will promote sale of products made in the state through retail business, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Ambani was addressing at the ongoing 'Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023', and said, "Reliance Retail will source significantly more agri and agrobased products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh for sale all over India."

Referring to the revolution in the retail sector, Ambani, in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Reliance Retail has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh grocery merchants in 6,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh.



Small businesses, he said, have been equipped with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Reliance Retail has by far provided more than 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about its telecom arm Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani said that the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 across India, including Andhra Pradesh.

With an investment of over Rs 40,000 crore, Jio, he said, has created the largest and best digital network footprint in the state.

Outlining the advantages of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Ambani said that it has a long list of brilliant industries and industrialists, especially in pharma and infrastructure and above all, Andhra has a vast sea border which has the potential to turn it into a blue economy.

He also expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would play an important role in the growth story of New India. (ANI)

