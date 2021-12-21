Remo D'Souza launches #MojBanaHitHoJa Challenge in the Bigg Boss House

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bigg Boss has maintained its position over so many years as the no.1 reality TV show in the country. The drama, the energy and entertainment is always quite palpable.

To stir up some extra excitement, India's number 1 short video app and Bigg Boss' associate sponsor Moj gave the contestants a special task. Launched by Remo D'Souza, this challenge required the contestants to step it up and perform a dance either solo or in pairs. The winners won a chance to receive a special prize from Moj.

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were paired to compete against each other. Other pairs who had to perform against each other were Rakhi and Rajeev, Karan and Umair, Ritesh and Abhijit. The Challenge ended with Salman Khan and Remo D'souza dancing on the iconic song, "Jeene ke hai chaar din." Now these contestants' videos will be uploaded on the Colors profile of the Moj app and the most liked video on the app will be declared as the winner.

Remo D'Souza has declared the challenge open to the viewers as well. To participate in this challenge, users will have to download the Moj app and create a video showcasing their creativity in any form using the hashtag #MojBanaHitHoJa. Lucky winners will stand a chance to win an opportunity to create content with the versatile choreographer Remo D'Souza himself and a once in a lifetime chance to meet Bigg Boss' host and India's Bhai, Salman Khan.



Speaking about this challenge, Remo D'Souza said, "I am a big believer of India's talenthouse. In my entire career, I have had the opportunity to witness and help shape so many exceptional performers' journeys. With this said, it gives me great pleasure to launch #MojBanaHitHoJa Challenge in association with Moj and Bigg Boss. It is simple challenges like these that hold the power to completely change an individual's life and I am deeply honoured to be a part of this."

Shashank Shekhar, Director of Content Ops at ShareChat & Moj said, "Our objective remains to seamlessly integrate the brand voice and generate more and more opportunities for our extensive creator community. Bigg Boss has truly carved a niche for themselves amongst audiences over more than a decade and associating with them has been a very exciting journey."

The short video app gives everyone a chance to gain popularity, billions of video views and quickly become the next internet sensation. This challenge by Moj serves as a bridge for the creators, to go from having a limited digital presence to having a nationwide audience. #MojBanaHitHoJa follows several successful IPs by the brand, all of which strive for the same goal: to help the Indian creator community materialize its strength.

Video: https://mojapp.in/@colorstv/video/860194455?referrer=iOS&h=Ss8Rdyt-atSabH

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

