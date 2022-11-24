Renault Group selects KPIT as a Strategic Technology Partner for Next Generation Software-Defined Vehicle Program

Munich [Germany]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KPIT Technologies (NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651), one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive & mobility industry - announced that it has been selected by Renault Group as a strategic software scaling partner for next-generation SDV programs.



Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop an industry-leading SDV platform. This platform will drive Renault Group's global growth over the following decades by delivering unmatched experience to end consumers and unlocking monetization over the length of vehicle ownership.



KPIT's two decades of experience in automotive and mobility software, cross-domain competencies, global scale, and ecosystem of alliance partners, along with the expertise in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry leaders, makes them best poised to contribute to Renault Group's vision. KPIT's global footprint, combined with access to a talent pool and robust training programs, will create the desired scale the program demands.





Renault Group expects the SDV technology programs to drive value to its roadmap of vehicle production programs that will start from 2026.



"Our vision is to Reimagine Mobility with industry leaders like Renault Group. We are proud and deeply excited to contribute to 100+ years of Renault Group's role in shaping the automotive industry landscape. Renault Group has attracted consumers globally with leadership in several markets. The power of software from KPIT will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences that will delight Renault consumers. KPIT will bring competencies at scale, IP, an ecosystem of partnerships, thereby creating long-term value. We are looking forward to jointly building an industry-leading solution for the automotive and mobility industry," said, Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies.



"We are delighted to bring KPIT onboard our journey towards SDV. Software is the force behind the transformation of the Automotive industry. KPIT is recognized as a leading software integration partner globally with multi-domain software competencies, making them a strategic scaling partner to us. Together, we will develop SDV technology platforms that will help us maintain market leadership and help the industry accelerate SDV transformation," said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President - Renault Software Factory, Managing Director - Renault Software Labs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

