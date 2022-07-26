Renon, lithium-ion battery leader selects KloudPLM to power its product development process

Cupertino (CA) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Renon India, a leading Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, has selected KloudPLM to power its Product Development processes and Organizational Effectiveness. With advanced and robust features like Project Management, BOM Management, Purchase Management, and Rich Analytics, KloudPLM plays a pivotal role in helping organizations in their Digital Transformation journey.



Renon India is an advanced Lithium-ion battery pack manufacturer with a production capacity of 250 MW. Inspired by the government's Make in India initiative, Renon India aims to be one of the largest manufacturers and battery technology experts across the globe. Renon India is an Energy Storage Design & Development Company with a commitment to Sustainable Futures.



As a manufacturing company with a quality mindset, Renon India designs and develops Li-Ion Battery Packs for Mobility, Energy Storage, and Stationary applications. Renon understands the value and importance of a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. However, Renon desired a secure and easy-to-implement PLM platform that didn't require a system overhaul. Therefore, when considering PLM platforms for their product development, they searched for a cloud-based system that was easy to use and, more importantly, provided accurate information across the entire product management team.

While searching for a Product Life Cycle Management System Renon had the following goals for product design and development:

1. To manage data and processes better in a systematic way.

2. To execute their upcoming strategies for process-oriented product development.

3. To include Part/BOM (Bill of Materials), Change Management, and Project Management for seamless operations.

KloudPLM has helped Renon India meet all its goals.



Renon selected KloudPLM because it provides existing part data migration & Effective Part & BOM modules. Renon also wanted a system that would allow them to monitor product changes effectively. KloudPLM provides detailed Change Management with auto-generation of revision using multi-level approval and proposed markups and apply markups. KloudPLM also provides dynamic manufacturing enhancements using the MBOM (Manufacturing Bill of Materials) module, thus enabling the R&D teams to improve upon their products.



KloudPLM is delighted to help Renon deliver transformative product lifecycle management that makes product design and development more manageable, streamlined, and efficient.



"We are very excited to work with a leading SAAS Product Life Cycle Management platform, KloudPLM, in our Digital Transformation journey to serve our customers and achieve Product and Market Leadership," Ganesh Moorthi, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), Renon India.



With KloudPLM, Renon's Product and R&D team can get real-time insights and keep track of key project metrics. KloudPLM's Project Management Roadmap feature provides advanced collaboration capabilities to design, engineering, and manufacturing teams. The dynamic Dashboards for reports display detailed analytical data on key project development parameters to provide valuable metrics on the project's overall development. "We are honored to be Renon's partner in their digital transformation strategy and contribute to their Innovation, Product Design, and Manufacturing efficiencies through KloudPLM's advanced collaboration capabilities," said Pratik Thokle, Marketing Manager at KloudPLM.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)