Renova Group forayed into Cancer Care by inaugurating Renova Soumya Cancer Centre at Secunderabad

Secunderabad/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Renova Hospitals, a Multi Specialty Hospital Chain with its branches at Langar Houz, Sanath Nagar, Kompally and Banjara Hills has forayed into Cancer Care by inaugurating Renova Soumya Cancer Hospital, its first cancer care facility at Kharkana, Secunderabad on November 20, 2021 evening.

It was inaugurated by Prof. Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations as chief guest along Prof. Shiva Kant Misra, Vice President, National Board of Examinations who was the Guest of Honor to the event. The event was also attended by Dr Ajay Kumar, Former Member, National Board of Examinations and Dr E Ravindra Reddy, National Vice President Elect, Indian Medical Association as Special Guests.

RENOVA HOSPITALS - Reclaim Good Health is an Advanced Multi Specialty Hospital with major focus on Trauma & Emergency Care. Renova Hospitals is a chain of hospitals based in Hyderabad, Telangana India. It has branches in Langar house, Sanath Nagar, Bajarahills Kompally, with another 2 more branches coming up early 2022. Under Strong leadership and management, Renova hospitals have evolved as a new hope of Quality & Affordable Health Care Services for needy people. All the facility provides best-in-class infrastructure to its patients with a motive to provide compassionate care. Total group investment is Rs.300 crore. Already invested Rs.120 cr and going to invest another Rs.180cr. and coming up with 6 more branches

RENOVA CANCER HOSPITALS - Further expanding its horizon, Renova Hospitals took a decision to foray into Cancer Care and launched Renova Cancer Hospitals. Accordingly, it has inaugurated its first cancer care facility named Renova Soumya Cancer Hospitals at Kharkana, Secunderabad.

On this occasion, a press meet was convened and addressed by the dignitaries. Welcoming the Guests P Sridhar, Managing Director, Renova Hospitals, Hyderabad has explained the facilities offered by the hospital. He revealed that the new facility at Kharkana is a 100 bedded hospital that was setup with an investment of Rs. 60 crore. He also revealed that in future another 40 beds will be added to the current facility. Further explaining the features and services of the newly inaugurated hospitals, Sridhar has said that the hospital with State of art technology and best medical expertise and advanced procedures and will provide treatments for all kinds of cancer. Further revealing the facilities Dr Sridhar has explained that the hospital will be having TRUE BEAM with HYPER ARC radiation machine, the first in Hyderabad and 4D PET CT for accurate diagnosis. Further explaining about the future plans, Dr Sridhar has explained that Renova is planning to set up around 10 cancer facilities in various parts of India that includes Delhi, Allahabad, Jaipur etc with an investment of around Rs.500 crores.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations has expressed confidence that India will win the war against COVID. He asked Renova Soumya Cancer Hospitals to provide affordable cancer care to the people residing in Hyderabad without compromising the quality. At the same, the hospital has to ensure the quality of the care and it should ensure that the quality of the services should not be compromised in the name of affordability, He suggested. He hoped that with this kind of mission only India can provide quality care to all strata of people.

Further speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shiva Kant Misra, Vice President, National Board of Examinations has emphasized the need to create corporate style health care establishments but at affordable cost. He said that this can be achieved only with the establishment of smaller hospitals with 100 bed capacity. But the success would depend upon only when they provide all the specialty services under one roof, he added. While doing so these hospitals should not compromise the quality of services, he hoped.

Finally speaking on the occasion Dr Ravindra Reddy, National Vice President Elect, Indian Medical Association has explained that Hyderabad has become major health center not only for Telugu speaking peoples but also for Karnataka, Maharastra. He hoped that Renova Soumya Cancer Hospital will continue that tradition and name.

Earlier the distinguished guests has visited facilities at the hospital and congratulated the management in adhering to quality protocols and going for accreditation of NABH at the early stages itself.

Along with the dignitaries, the program is attended by Dr CS Rao, Director & Head of Surgical Oncology, Renova Soumya Cancer Hospitals and Dr PS Dattatreya, Director, Head of Medical Oncology Services, Renova Soumya Cancer Hospitals, Hyderabad.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

