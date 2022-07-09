Renowned DJ Ganesh gets applauded by Karan Johar for setting the vibe for his 50th birthday bash!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/PNN): Karan Johar's 50th birthday was all over the internet and is still making news. We have all seen those viral videos of superstars jamming and grooving to the thundering music of the DJ. Speaking of which, did you know that DJ Ganesh was the man behind the high-spirited and fantastic music that set the vibe of Kjo's birthday party?

Not only did DJ Ganesh put his best foot forward, but he also got recognised for his efforts by Karan Johar. "The movie star comes on the dance floor, and they play that song. So Ranveer Singh and DJ Ganesh were like... at it. They did a tech check," said Karan Johar in an interview while talking about the DJ element of his party.

Ganesh felt overwhelmed after being a crucial part of this big celebration. The artist will always remember his experience of performing in front of the biggest Bollywood stars. At the party, there came a moment when only superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, etc. were on stage. And Ganesh had to play the music that swayed everyone's mood.



"I was so enthused at this time of the party that I was concentrating on the music. How should I make everyone dance like there is no tomorrow," said DJ Ganesh. He said, "So, Ranveer Singh, who was with me on the console, we were both playing back-to-back big Bollywood songs that made every superstar burn their feet on the dance floor."



DJing for Karan Johar's birthday party was the biggest opportunity that Ganesh had come across. And the way we, too, shook our bodies after seeing the videos of KJ's party, we all know that Ganesh did a commendable job. The artist also made an exclusive remix of Dafli Wale (Karan's favourite) on which Neetu Singh, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar performed. Ganesh said, "It was a task to make a remix of this old classic, but everyone on the dance floor purely enjoyed it."

Ganesh also said that the stardom of SRK is something else. He felt that whenever he played for SRK, the whole vibe was different. DJ Ganesh added, "I feel privileged and lucky that I have performed in front of the whole Bollywood industry." We hope he keeps finding more such opportunities in the future.

Besides Karan Johar, he Has played at the Biggest Celebration of Country

Be it For Isha Ambani's engagement, Gauri and Shahrukh Khan's bash, Kajal Agarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding or Poorna Patel and Namit Soni's wedding, all have been stamped under DJ Ganesh's name.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

