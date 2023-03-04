Renowned Ed-Tech Platform LeadsGuru organized Growth Conclave 2023; see the insights

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ATK): LeadsGuru, a leading ed-tech platform recently hosted Growth Conclave 2023 with the aim to help people develop core competency in skill-based courses and gain a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world. The event was held on January 22nd of this year and more than 800 community members of LeadsGuru graced the event with their august presence.

Growth Conclave, an initiative by LeadsGuru, is aimed at bringing its people together to impart them with the education that gets them industry-ready. The initiative aims to help people network with the company's top performers, learn from their experiences, and build prominent relationships.

LeadsGuru Growth Conclave was a distinctive affair that included an array of activities and influential workshops to revolutionize the lives of the participants. The platform provided the opportunity for individuals to share their accomplishments in front of a considerable audience, including aspiring leaders who shared their knowledge with the audience.

The event encompassed several life-changing workshops that focused on mind power training, personality development, visualization, self-improvement, success and failure patterns, work-life balance, and other relevant topics. The primary mission of the event was to unlock the potential of the company's leaders and encourage them to exceed their limits by embracing challenges in their lives.



Several notable personalities including Ajay Singh, CEO and Founder of LeadsGuru, Bhavana Panchal, MD of LeadsGuru, Deepak Soni, Chief Marketing Officer at LeadsGuru, Ankit Rajpurohit, Management Head of LeadsGuru Md Mazhar Hussain, Chief Affiliate Head and at LeadsGuru and other top achievers in the industry imparted immense knowledge to leading entrepreneurs of LeadsGuru.

LeadsGuru Growth Conclave 2023 holds the vision to introduce business professionals from diverse industries on a single platform. The event helped the attendees to establish meaningful connections, acquire relevant knowledge, and foster personal development for greater heights of success. This year, the event was conducted in Jaipur, an enchanting and historic city, that is celebrated for its cultural heritage and architectural magnificence.

The participants of the Conclave were able to get detailed insight into multiple educational sessions, workshops, and panels facilitated by industry experts. The topics discussed in these sessions are intended to help the attendees in enhancing their knowledge and abilities, as well as expand their businesses.

LeadsGuru is an ed-tech platform that envisions helping students and emerging entrepreneurs to gain a deep understanding of the business world. Having a wide range of skill-based courses, the firm assists aspiring leaders in establishing themselves as powerful corporate authorities. Incepted in 2020 under the able guidance of Ajay Singh, LeadsGuru offers skill-based courses, such as self-development, digital marketing, soft skills, high-demand courses, freelancing mastery courses, and many more to guide emerging business moguls to position themselves as strong market leaders.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

