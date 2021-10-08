Renowned Indian businessman, philanthropist receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai (UAE), October 8 (ANI/PNN): After Indian actors like Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty, a Dubai-based renowned businessman and philanthropist, Bharat J Mehra has been awarded the UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa for his humanitarian activities along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic.

Mehra has founded the Bharat Mehra Strategies DMCC to provide strategic and business development consultancy to corporates in India and the Middle East region. He is the chairman of Radha Meera Trust, supported by the Ajay Piramal Group. Also the chairman of Mashobra Pvt Ltd, Bharat, has been into philanthropic services and supporting the destitute for over 25 years. His trust in India provides free food, medicines, ambulances, eye operations, and education to over 1,500 people daily.

"I consider Dubai to be my home, and I am fortunate to have been granted the Golden Visa. I am thankful to the UAE government and the immigration authorities for this enormous gesture of gratitude," said Mehra.

"UAE is a beautiful country, and under the forward-looking vision of our leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I am sure we will see many more achievements in the country," he added.



Mehra has never refrained from helping people. It can still be recalled how a woman in an abaya at a restaurant solicited financial help for her son's enrolment to an engineering college. Despite his qualifications, he was unable to gain admission owing to a lack of funds. Without a second thought, Bharat transferred a significant amount to her account. It is one of many such instances.

"Great opportunities to help others seldom come, but small ones surround us every day. So, keep an eye out and grab them. Reach out to them, but do it in a respectful manner that preserves their dignity and self-respect. Help others to win, and in turn, you will win. Remember, we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give," said Mehra.

Mehra always maintains a positive attitude. "We must be grateful for all that we have, to give lovingly in charity to those less fortunate, to help whoever we can, whenever we can, to lend a smile to everyone, to be in bliss and peace and spread joy and happiness wherever we go," he remarked.

Mehra is obliged for everything the UAE has provided him and intends to continue serving the country.

