Renowned jewellery retailer-'Jewellery by Nikitha' strengthens its retail footprint with first outlet in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/GPRC): Jewellery by Nikitha, one of the finest jewellery houses from Hyderabad, has now opened the doors to a brand new store in Jayanagar, Bangalore. The store was officially launched by Sowmya Reddy, MLA, Jayanagar constituency on August 5, 2022, in the august presence of key dignitaries in attendance.

Spread across 4,000 sq ft and with 2 floors, the newly launched store is a symbol of rich craftsmanship, purity, and trust. The store will exhibit fabulously enchanting signature ornaments with intricate patterns and unadulterated beauty and will also house various collections from the wide range of designs across gold, diamonds and solitaires.

Carrying a legacy of over 100 years, Jewellery by Nikitha is the brainchild of Nikitha - an eminent name in the field of Jewellery design. Her passion for diamonds and gems has inspired her to create timeless pieces that showcase her journey as a jewellery designer and as an entrepreneur. With her motto of "Empowering Women is Empowering All", she has successfully created a loyal clientele for the Jewellery by Nikitha brand.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new store in Bengaluru, Nikitha said, "We are delighted to bring the magic of the brand behind Jewellery By Nikitha to the city of Bengaluru, and further expand our retail footprint. It's our privilege to be able to offer the very best in quality, design and workmanship and serve our customers with a unique and differentiated experience of our brand. We are proud of our rich heritage and legacy that has been built on the blessings and trust showered upon us by our customers."

She further added - "Jewellery By Nikitha is a fourth-generation business building a strong legacy for over a decade as a designer boutique store. After having launched our first store in Hyderabad, and now another in Bengaluru, we are proud of our steady and upward growth, and are certain that it is only forwards and upwards from here."

With designer Jewellery that is rare and handcrafted by artisans in an in-house workshop, Jewellery By Nikitha caters to a wide spectrum of occasions from bridal to daily wear, and from royal to everyday jewellery. The handicraft and workmanship are always aimed at being as close to perfection.



"We have a wide variety of distinct designs for all occasions. With our collections like Bridal wear, Gold, and Diamond designs such as bangles, rings, necklaces, and earrings you can certainly find something for everything" said Nikitha, speaking on the wide range of offerings at the store.

Sharing her thoughts on the newly launched jewellery store, Sowmya Reddy, MLA, Jayanagar constituency said - "It gives me immense pleasure to have been invited to be part of this grand launch. The brand feel and grandeur really comes across through the stores infrastructure, its vibrant collection, and the warm, welcoming staff. I would like to congratulate Nikitha, her family and team on this great milestone, and I wish them all the very best in their future for the brand."

With an in-house workshop, designs at Jewellery By Nikitha can be also custom-made to cater to customers interests and occasions, giving them the chance to personalize their experience. Their artisan's strength lies in their attention to detail, while their designer's focus on creating the most intricate, yet unique designs.

The new showroom has been ergonomically designed keeping in mind the safety and hygiene norms in the wake of the new normal post-COVID pandemic. The new store provides a larger collection of jewellery and a personalized shopping experience for its ardent customers.

Jewellery by Nikitha newly launched store is located at 9th Main Road, Jayanagar 3rd Block, Opposite Prima Diagnostic, Bengaluru, and is now open to the public. People living in Bengaluru can now shop at their convenience to purchase their prized and desired jewellery.

For more details, you may visit: jewellerybynikitha.com/, or call +91 963 214 4927

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

