Renowned publisher, Vidya Prakashan Mandir launches a stationary vertical: Overjoy; set to bring high-quality notebooks to the market

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV): Vidya Prakashan Mandir, one of the leading publications in Uttar Pradesh for study materials and textbooks with a legacy of excellence of more than 4 decades, has recently forayed into the stationery industry with its brand Overjoy. Currently, Overjoy is focused on manufacturing high-quality, affordable school notebooks and has therefore implemented state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and advanced Livom Nova machinery, which are designed to boost the efficiency of production, churning out 50,000 notebooks a day.

The inception of the new vertical in business comes from a keen understanding of the industry and its operations, informed by the legacy of the brand. Moreover, with the launch of the new business, Vidya Prakashan Mandir is set to not only unlock a major source of employment in the locality of the production facility but also reach a wide customer base globally via world-class stationery. Further, owing to the company's proven track record of excellence, the company has recently participated in the UP Investor's Summit 2023, signaling the brand's stature in the business landscape as an important generator of employment as well as commerce at large.

Thrilled about the recent development of the brand, Saurabh Jain, the Managing Director of Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd said, "With utmost pleasure, we launch Overjoy Notebooks, our new initiative that will enable and empower many more students not just in the country but worldwide to use our supreme quality products, bettering their productivity. The first range of products under this initiative would be the top-quality notebooks, which come with the goal of cementing the name 'Overjoy' in the market as a brand of excellence." Also, outlining the way forward for the brand, he added, "Overjoy envision to launch several more stationery items, and eventually conquer the sector."



In addition to his thoughts on the launch, the founder also shared enthusiastically about Vidya Prakashan Mandir's participation in the UP Investor's Summit 2023, "The summit is a hub of osmosis of ideas, where not just the political and the Category A business thinkers unite, but also there is a strong presence of the policy-makers, giving a strong sense of the upcoming trends in the world of business, as well as a vast range of different stakeholders of the market. A learning experience with a strong investor-centric, growth-oriented thrust, the event is a catalyst of strong ideas, and Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd, aiming to soar to new heights of success, is proud to be associated with it the event."

Held between 10th and 12th February 2023, the UP Investor Summit was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The flagship event of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, this year, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, inaugurated the Global Trade Show and Investor UP 2.0, creating the groundwork for robust economic progress in the state, in turn contributing to the overall progress of the country.

For more information, please visit: https://vidyastationery.in/, https://vidyastationery.in/shop

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

