Renowned speakers from all over world to attend JKYog Bhagavad Gita Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): JKYog Bhagavad Gita Summit, a virtual, free event from Dec 10-14, 2021, propagating Bhagavad Gita wisdom for the modern world and for youth on Bhagavad Gita Jayanti, features internationally renowned spiritual leaders, politicians, administrators, motivational speakers, scientists, and doctors.

The summit will be hosted by JKYog headquarters, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas. JKYog Founder, senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj, global spiritual leader, bestselling author, world renowned authority on mind management, Swami Mukundananda, will be delivering a keynote address on the occasion.

He is a profound Vedic scholar who has inspired millions of people worldwide over decades with his practical approach to spirituality and has authored a popular commentary on the Bhagavad Gita published by Amazon. He is currently touring India, lecturing on Life Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita to packed halls, across the nation.

The Bhagavad Gita describes the art of living with inner peace and equanimity while dealing with external challenges as we are faced with today.

The root of all our dissatisfaction is desire. If we get the object of our desire, we become greedy. If we fail to get what we desire, we become angry, depressed, sad and anxious. The stress we experience in the world arises from attachment to outcomes. Peace and indeed the science of productive, stress free work lies in putting in our best efforts while detaching ourselves from the outcome. Swami Mukundananda explains the purpose of the Bhagavad Gita in this context: "The Bhagavad Gita does not teach a dry suppression of desires, instead it teaches the beautiful path of sublimation of desires by directing them towards God."

Renowned Spiritual Leaders Delivering Talks

A galaxy of renowned spiritual leaders and Vedanta scholars will deliver sublime discourses at the Bhagavad Gita Summit including: Chief Mentor of the Vedanta Society of Southern California, Swami Sarvadevanananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Peetadish of Sri Vasavi Peetam, Swami Sachidananda Saraswati who is a disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Swami Atmashraddhanananda who is the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Kanpur, Padmashri Brahmacharini Gloria Arieira, (a disciple of Swami Chinmayananda and Swami Dayananda Saraswati) who was honored in 2020 by the Indian government for spreading Vedanta education in South America; Swamini Svatmavidyananda Saraswati, Ph.D., disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati, and founder of the Global Women's Peace Initiative and the Acharya of Arsha Vijnana Gurukulam; Swami Sadamatmananda who is a disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati and Chief of Arsha Vidya Gurukulam Coimbatore.

Swami Sadatmananda conveyed his best wishes for the event, "I am happy to know that JKYog is organizing the international summit on the occasion of Bhagavad Gita Jayanti. It is a very good initiative. It will provide the opportunity to listen to great masters and I will request all those who are interested in understanding the Bhagavad Gita to avail this opportunity."

"Challenges in life come in two forms: external and internal. The question is should we see the external situation helplessly or should we fight. However, the internal enemies such desire, anger are greater. Our real quest should be to keep our inner peace despite disturbing external conditions. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to fight with strength and express our inner power, while staying calm," expresses Swami Sarvadevananda.

"No matter what we achieve it is not fulfilling enough so we always plan for what is to come next. But after having achieved Yoga or union there is nothing else to aspire for. All desires are felled in one stroke. This is the vision of Bhagavad Gita. Though it inspires people to do action cheerfully, all that action is for spiritual growth leading to unification of the finite soul with the infinite God," explains Swamini Svatmavidyananda Saraswati.

Purpose of the Bhagavad Gita Summit

Bhagavad Gita Jayanti celebrates the transformative moment for humanity when Shree Krishna bestowed elevated spiritual wisdom upon Arjun on the eve of the Mahabharata war - a fight for restoring dharma between the Kauravas and the Pandavas who were cousins. The valiant Arjun is in a moral quandary at the prospect of having to kill his own kith and kin.

He is beside himself with anxiety, and despondency - as we all are at crucial junctures in our lives. Shree Krishna takes the opportunity to enlighten Arjun to perform his duty for the highest purpose while remaining detached from outcomes through installing spiritual wisdom in the intellect and then controlling the mind - also called Buddhi Yog.



The universal appeal of the Bhagavad Gita has made it one of the most widely translated texts in the world. Famous thinkers such as Mahatma Gandhi, Robert Oppenheimer, Carl Jung, Herman Hesse, and Aldous Huxley to name a few have been inspired by its elevating wisdom. ("Introduction - Bhagavad Gita, The Song of God - Swami Mukundananda").

The JKYog Bhagavad Gita Summit seeks to broaden the positive impact of its life changing wisdom and make it accessible to everyone for inner transformation, and spiritual fulfillment.

In today's world we face a multitude of challenges that require us to utilize efficiently and productively our most valuable resource - the mind. JKYog President Shreya Bhat shares, "Swami Mukundananda conceptualized this event considering the importance of equipping people with practical, spiritual intelligence - that will help us to cheerfully tackle obstacles and live successful, happy and meaningful lives of service to others. Lord Krishna spoke the Bhagavad Gita, or the Song of God, to Arjun, on a battlefield indicating that principles of the Gita can be applied in the worst of conditions. Our mind too is a battlefield of negative thoughts, stress, anxiety, depression, and other unwanted entities. We hope that through this summit people not only realize the Bhagavad Gita as a tool to achieve enlightenment, but also as a manual for a fulfilling life."

Distinguished Guests at the Bhagavad Gita Summit

4-time Member of Indian Parliament, Ex Indian Ambassador to the United States, Author of several books on Vedanta, Padmavibhushan Dr Karan Singh will inaugurate the Bhagavad Gita Summit and deliver an address as Chief Guest. Magsaysay Award Winner Dr Kiran Bedi, India's first and highest-ranking woman police officer, Former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will also deliver a talk on her favorite takeaways from the Bhagavad Gita.

Other Distinguished Guests delivering lectures include world renowned motivational speaker, educator, business consultant, author (with over eight million copies of books sold), Shiv Khera of "You Can Win" fame; and well-known author and leadership coach, 2 Time Fulbright scholar, pioneer of Asian leadership models, IIM-Kozhikode director Dr. Debashis Chatterjee who has served as Dean of IIM-Lucknow, mentor director of IIM-Amritsar, DG of IMI Delhi and independent director of several MNCs.

Dr Kiran Bedi is an ardent admirer of the Bhagavad Gita principles and specifically uses the concept of Karm Yog to guide her in her duties.

"I am not a person who can renounce everything and go to the Himalayas," shares the remarkable Dr Bedi, with a laugh. "For people of action, of duty like us, Karm Yog is very appealing - Lord Krishna teaches us to renounce inaction and the temptations of the senses and deliver our best without attachment to outcomes. If we make better choices, we can make our lives a success regardless of age," she says.

Shiv Khera, who will be delivering a talk titled "Turn Setback into Comeback" stressed the importance of utilizing the mind to make good choices in life by cultivating the right attitude and habits. He shares, "We often say that some people are lucky while others are not. Lucky people or always do the right thing. They develop positive reflex actions in every situation and everything they touch turns to gold. It is not just practice that makes perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect. Unlucky people have simply created the wrong habits leading to negative reflex actions, poor choices, leading to an unlucky life."

Renowned quantum physicist, cosmologist, author, Dr Menas C. Kafatos will be delivering a lecture on the links between quantum physics and the spiritual knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita. Other esteemed speakers include, thought leader, founding executive director for ISB School of Innovation, Leadership and Change Prasad Kaipa, specializing in spiritual frameworks for business, Award winning scientist Dr D. Murali Krishna, and renowned physician Dr Sanjay Kalra.

Swami Mukundananda shares, "It will be a thrilling experience to hear the perspectives of quantum physicists, motivational speakers, authors and many more on how they apply the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita."

For more information and to register for this event, please visit radhakrishnatemple.net.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

