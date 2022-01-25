Republic Day Sale: Get flat 30 percent cashback on gear cycles on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the special occasion of Republic Day, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exciting discounts and cashback offers on gear cycles across a wide range of brands.

The special sale on the EMI Store offers a flat 30% cashback on the purchase of gear cycles available across different models ranging from hybrid bikes, road bikes, e-bikes to MTBs, at EMIs starting at Rs. 1,167.

Customers can purchase gear cycles on EMI from top brands like Avon, NINETY ONE, EMotorad, Hero, and more with a No Cost EMI plan. The EMI Store's No Cost EMI offers the freedom to choose a flexible repayment tenor. Furthermore, the zero-down payment policy, applicable on select models on the store, exempts shoppers from depositing a lump-sum amount at the time of purchase.

Some of the best-selling gear cycles available on the EMI Store include:

Avon Buke Scion 26T Double Disc Brake Senior Cycle (Matt Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,347 and zero down payment

Leader Gladiator 26T Multispeed 21 Speed Disc Brake Gear Bicycle (Sea Green Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,660, zero down payment and flat 25% off

Omobikes Ladakh X7 Cycle (Yellow) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,217, zero down payment and flat 41% off

NINETY ONE Raptor 26T 21 Speed Disc Brakes Hybrid Bicycle (Black and Orange) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,267 and zero down payment

Avon Maxxo 26 Front and Rear V Brake Senior Cycle Matt Nuke Proof Green and Black with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,522, zero down payment and flat 7% off

Shoppers can place orders on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store from over 1,000 cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, amongst many others.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store makes it quite easy to purchase cycles with a hassle-free process. A wide range of items available across categories can be delivered to the customer's preferred address with no delivery charges. The EMI store benefits the customers with hefty cashback offers, No Cost EMI provision, and zero down payment facility across different product lines.



Shop for gear cycles on the EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Shortlist the desired gear cycle, add it to the shopping cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

Fill in the essential details, like name and delivery address, and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply

