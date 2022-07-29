Reputed furniture firm Ayan Sofa Company launches excellent ranges of sofas and recliners

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Popular online furniture retailer Ayan Sofa Company introduces its exclusive range of fully customisable sofas for the drawing hall that matches the contemporary and classical interiors. Their in-house design team has creatively designed the sofa styles to create styles that appeal to various personal tastes. The collection is launched in a wide range of fabrics, sizes and colours.

Established in 2020 by Shankar Yadav and Satish Yadav, the manufacturing company has serviced over 400 happy customers and sold over 1800 products. Their brand-new range of sofas and recliner collections is exceptionally budget-friendly and durable. The collections are launched in a variety of shapes and sizes. From the classic curves of the tufted Maharaja Sofas or King Sofas to sophisticated L - shape sofas, 3+2+2 Sofas and 2+2 Sofas, the dynamic website also has Paffy Sofas and Cushion sofas. Moreover, customers can customise stylish sofa designs based on their budget and requirement. There are options for customised RRR Recliners as well.

According to Shankar Yadav, the CEO of this local web retailer said, "We know that every living room is of different size and every family has individual and unique needs. Hence, it is crucial to provide a customised customer experience that suits both their space & matches home interiors. We have the best and most luxurious and comfortable sofas along with a dedicated best business staff in India. Furthermore, the launched styles are deceptively expensive looking, yet extremely reasonable."



More and more furniture companies in India are aiming to tap the rising tendency of customers who wants the convenience of shopping from home whenever they choose and at a time that suits their busy lifestyles along with choice and flexibility. Brands like Ayan sofa company try to inculcate characteristics like effective framework, high comfort, and quality materials such as wood, fabric, metal etc., in all their furniture designs. Apart from its vast offering of sofa collection, the company also claims to have the highest quality chairs, Shoe Rackers, Dining tables, beds etc., that can definitely give the best makeover to your living room.

Explore more now on Ayan Sofa Company and find the best furniture that makes your space more beautiful. You can Visit them, then decide what suits you best for your home.

Email: ayansofacompany@gmail.com, https://ayansofacompany-cfe6f.web.app/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

