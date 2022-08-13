Reseal bestows Business Excellence Awards 2022 on Maharashtra icons

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Business Excellence Awards 2022 on individuals and businesses at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on August 6.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, and more.

The awards were given at the hands of noted TV and film actor Prarthana Behere in the presence of Reseal.in Founder and CEO Sudhir Pathade.

The winning categories and winners of the Business Excellence Award 2022 include:

- Most Trusted Metal Bar Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Nakoda Metal

- Excellent Iconic Female Entrepreneur of The Year - Bottom Line

- Most Popular Real Estate Company In Maharashtra - My Bhoomi Group

- Most Innovative Agricultural Products Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Nanaj Farmer's Producer Co. Ltd.

- One Of The Best Multitasking Business Person In Maharashtra - Keshar Fishery

- Most Innovative Smart Class Education Setup Provider In Maharashtra - The Intact Boon

- One Of The Reputed Manufacturers and Services Provider Of Elevators In Maharashtra - Arrow Elevators

- Excellent Tarot Card Reader and Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra - Tarrot With Queen Pentacles

- Most Popular Eco-Friendly Art Cafe In Maharashtra - Cafe BBM (Big Blue Marble Art Cafe)

- Most Leading Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Murdeshwar Urban Multiple Nidhi Limited

- Most Creative Handcrafted Quilts Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Mum And Mint

- Most Leading Multitasking Business Runner in Maharashtra - Smit Enterprises

- Most Emerging Real Estate and Infrastructure Company in Maharashtra - Aai Infrastructures

- Best Beauty Studio and Designer Boutique In Jalgaon -Toshsz Beauty Parlour

- Most Leading Shipping Business In Maharashtra - Gujarathi Empire Group of Company

- Best Beauty Artist In Nanded - Kalyani Arun Thakare

- Excellence in Superstition Awareness - Shankar Ananda Lokare ( Spiritual Master)

- Most Popular Financial Consultant in Pune - Aarya Associate

- Most Popular Pharmaceutical Products Supplier In Maharashtra - Dr. Wilson Pharma

- Most Leading Franchise Provider and Business Consultant In Maharashtra - Jagtap Enterprises

- Most Trusted Jewellery Shop In Shrigonda - Dharmadhikari Jewellers

- Most Popular Ready-to Cook Products and Spices Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Radhika Agro and Dairy Farm

- Most Emerging Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra - Shweta The Healer

- Most Trusted Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Upsarpanch Gulacha Chaha

- Most Creative Nail Artist Of The Year - Tee Nails

- Most Popular Stock Market Training Academy In Maharashtra - Moonztraders and Services Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Popular Female Business Icon In Maharashtra - Image Mantra

- Best Beauty Makeup Artist In Mumbai - Embellish Salon Skin Hair Makeup Academy

- Most Creative Interior and Exterior Modular Concept Designing Company In Maharashtra - Narayani Group

- Most Trusted and Leading Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra - Vishwast Digital Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd

- Most Popular Chemical Raw Material Import and Export Company In Maharashtra - Zeotrope Chemical Corporation

- Most Trending Designer Clothing and Accessories Boutique In Kalyan - S.S. Saaj

-Most Creative Pottery Brand In Maharashtra - Pottery Den

- Most Trending Beauty Salon and Education Institute In Pune - Beauty Town Salon and Academy

- Excellence In Skin and Hair Treatment and Beauty Makeup Education - Queen'z Beauty Academy

- Most Popular CNC Machines, Automobile Equipment Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Tech Luster

- Most Emerging Social Worker in Education Field - Sheetal Academy and Swami Foundation

- Most Popular Digital Marketing Company and Coaching Institute in Pune - ISO Digital Marketing Training Institute



- Most Delicious Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Chaha Aani Mi

- Best Makeup Studio in Pune - Kumkum Beauty Salon

- Most Popular Gems and Diamonds Supplier in Maharashtra - Bhamre Gems and Diamond

- Most Creative Web Designer and Best Web Development Coach in Maharashtra - Saleha Shaikh Web Design and Development Studio

- Most Respected Trading Company in Maharashtra - Global Sunshine

- Most Trending Unisex Salon and Outstanding Make-Up Artist Of The Year - SK's Lounge

- Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Swati Shivsharan Manshetti

- One Of The Best Makeover Academy in Pune - Varsha Makeover and Academy

- Most Popular Logistic Company In Maharashtra - Dellcube Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Outstanding Bridal Makeup Studio in Nashik - Lotus Bridal Studio

- Most Trending Shirts Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Ravan Udyog Samuh

- Best Tattoo Artist and Makeover Academy In Kolhapur - Evershine Salon and Tattoo Academy

- One Of The Leading RO Water Purifiers manufacturers in Maharashtra - Spandan Enterprises

- Most Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - DENTIQUE - 'Your Smile Boutique'

- Most Trending Hair Stylist In Maharashtra - The 7s Salon Mall

- A1 Quality Milk Supplier in Solapur - Dyaneshwari Milk

- Most Trusted Paithani Brand in Maharashtra - Navinya's Handloom

- Most Leading Beauty Academy and Most Creative Make-Up Artist Of The Year - Remake Salon Makeup Education

- Best Professional Makeup Artist In Jalgaon - Sonal Grooming

- Most Emerging Beauty Academy and Beauty Consultant Of The Year - Lucky Beauty Clinic and Academy

- Best Beauty Studio and Best Makeup Artist in Mumbai - Sheetal Beauty Parlour

- Excellence in Women Empowerment and Women's Rights Awareness Programme - Inkalab Seva Samiti

- Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year - Siddhanath Group Of Business

- Superlative Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Chitralekha Arjun Kadam

- Most Popular Tattoo Studio and Tattoo Academy in Pune - Dreamlife Arts Tattoo Studio

- Most Trusted Jewellers in Maharashtra - Shwetambari Jewellers

- Most Trending Beauty, Skin and Hair Services Provider In Pune - Lotus Beauty Salon and Makeup Studio

- Most Outstanding Clothing Outlet in Pune - Manava Collection

- Most Popular Anchor In Pune - Event Anchor

- Most Trusted Interior Designing Company in Maharashtra - Ss Interior Design and Landscape

- Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist in Maharashtra - Make Over Manali

- Best Beauty Courses Institute In Maharashtra - Beauty Look Institute

- Most Outstanding Makeup Artist and Makeup Academy in Shirdi - Ashwini's Makeup Studio and Academy

- Best Devotional, Religious, Spiritual Products Trading and Manufacturing Brand - Padmdeep Products Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Leading Entrepreneur Of The Year - Jai Telecom and Jai Electronics

- Most Popular Agarbatti Manufacturer and Supplier In Maharashtra - JK Group Of Companies

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Vip Wallet App

- Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune - Priya's Beauty and Salon

- Most Trusted Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Janta Sahakar Urban Co-Operative Credit Society

- Most Trusted Dairy Farm In Nashik - Ekta Dairy Farm

- Most Trusted Share Market Institute and Advisory In Maharashtra - Trading Capital

- Most Popular Restaurant In Nashik - Hotel Tadka Twist

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

