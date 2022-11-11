Reseal bestows Maharashtra Business Awards 2022

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, honoured business leaders and organisations with the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in Nashik on Sunday and Monday.
The prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, food, and more. It was an evening to savour for the award winners as they were feted for their achievements and their success celebrated.
On Monday, 7th November, the prestigious awards were presented to the award winners by Maharashtra's Industry Minister Uday Samant and entrepreneur and actress Tejaswini Pandit, the chief guests at the glittering award ceremony. Sudhir Pathade, the CEO and Founder of Reseal.in, and the who's who of Nashik, graced the award function.
The awards were sponsored by Nashik-based Bhagyam.org, a provider of a range of astrology services, including prosperity planners, daily numeroscope, personality decoders, etc.
In all, 61 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:
1. Most Delicious Coffee In Maharashtra - Coffee Club
2. The Best Fire & Safety Courses Provider Institute In Panvel - Global Institute Of Fire & Safety Management Panvel
3. Excellence In Chain Link Fencing Manufacturing Supplying - Nirvedh Enterprises
4. One Of The Leading Medical Textile Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Medimellow Surgical.
5. Excellence In Manufacturing Of Various Plastic Injection Molded Components - Varad Plast Component (I) Pvt Ltd (Subhash Darekar)
6. One Of The Best Share Market Training Institute In Satara - Pruthviraj Sunil Nikam
7. Most Popular Software Development & Data Analysis Company In Pune - Verify Clarify Pvt Ltd
8. Most Popular Hair & Beauty Academy In Solapur - Sai Hair & Beauty Academy
9. Most Popular Material Handling & Machining Components Manufacturing Company In Pune - Galaxy Engineering Works
10. Most Popular Construction Company In Pune - Empire Developers (Pavankumar Bavaskar)
11. Best B2B Procurement Of Industrial Supplies Provider In Maharashtra - SRAD Services Pvt Ltd
12. The Best Makeup Artist In Sindhudurg - Poonam Mestry Makeover
13. Most Promising Ayurvedic Doctor In Vidharbha - Dr.Tanuja Gohane
14. Most Leading Heat Treatment Services Provider Company In Pune - Metal Surftech
15. One Of The Best Online Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Nirmal Home Tutorial (Madhavi Bajad Padole)
16. One Of The Best Tours & Travel Service Provider Company In Jalgaon - Siddharth Wankhede (Perfect Vacations)
17. One Of The Best Construction Company In Nashik - Omkar Construction
18. Most Popular Electrical Product Supplier In Aurangabad - Jagdamb Electrical And Wholsale & Retailers
19. One Of The Best Electronics & Furniture Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - RS Dhomne Company
20. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Amulya Amruttulya
21. Most Popular Paithani Brand In Maharashtra - Kokane Paithani
22. Best Spices Manufacturer Of The Year - Jijai Masale Pvt Ltd
23. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Pune - First Yatra Travel Service
24. The Best Beauty Academy In Ahmednagar - Sanskruti Beauty Academy
25. One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Ahmednagar - Ajanta's Salon for He & She
26. One Of The Best Boiler Service Provider In Maharashtra - V R Boiler solution
27. One Of The Best Facility Management Services Provider Company In Pune - Maratha Intelligence Security service
28. Most Popular Maharashtrian Food Parcel Point In Nashik - Kartiki Parcel Point
29. One Of The Best Catering Services Provider In Maharashtra - Shreeram Catering Services
30. One Of The Leading Grains Supplier In Nagpur - Gobser Services and Distribution
31. One Of The Best Fruits Import & Export Company In Buldhana - TFC
32. Most Popular CCTV Sales & Services Provider Company In Nanded - CCTV Planets
33. Most Trusted Educational Consultant In Nashik - Bright Future Education Group
34. Best EOT Cranes Manufacturer In Pune - DNA Cranes
35. Most Leading Business Consultancy In Nagpur - Divine Corporate Consultancy
36. Most Popular Agro Tourism In Satara - Kas Koyna Agro Tourism (Ramesh Salunke)
37. One Of The Leading Soft Skill & Corporate English Training Services Provider Of The Year - Henry Lawrence Sardar (Henry Sir's English Academy)
38. Most Leading Business Personality In Maharashtra - Sushil Subhash Deshmukh
39. One Of The Best Tasty Coffee Brand In Amravati - All day Cafe (Kuldip Kshirsagar)
40. Most Leading Makeup Academy In Mumbai - Vanshika Makeover & Academy
41. Innovative Startup Of The Year - Engineering Chaiwala
42. Most Innovative Education Provider In Maharashtra - Dr.Basavraj Bakali (BB's Learning)
43. Youngest Women Enterprenuer Of The Year - "Arihant Bahu Uddeshiy Mahila Mandal Udhyog Samuh"
44. Most Popular Bio-Agrotech Fertilizer Manufacturing Company In Nashik - Dattavandan Agro-Biotech
45. Most Trusted Educational Loan Consultancy Provider In Nashik - Swami Educational and Financial Services
46. One Of The Best Web Development Company In Nanded - Predrag System
47. One Of The Best Aqua Purifier Machine Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Super Aqua Services
48. Most Outstanding Beauty Salon & Academy In Pune - Empress Beauty Salon & Academy
49. Most Popular Milk Collection Centre In Sinner - Jeevan Samruddhi Dudh Sankalan Kendra Baragoan Pimpri
50. Most Trusted Construction Company In Pune - Rohit Wanave
51. Most Popular Builder & Construction Company In Pune - Dhananjay Kisan Shinde
52. Most Popular Jewellery Outlet In Nashik - Omkar Jewellers (Pritam Nagre)
53. Most Youngest & Trusted Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra
Nikita Pandey
54. Best Coffee Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Empire Coffee
55. Most Outstanding Paralysis Treatment Service Provider In Maharashtra - Paraliyze Center
56. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Chaha Mhanjech Sukoon
57. One Of The Best Construction & Building Development Company In Nashik - Shri Ganesh Construction & Engineers
58. Most Popular Agro Tourism In Satara - Kas Koyna Agro Tourism Shembadi Bamnoli
59. Most Popular Jewellery Shop In Beed - Gorkshanath Jewellers
60. Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Uddhav Prakash Nikam
61. Most Leading Business Group Venture In Maharashtra - Harsh Solution
