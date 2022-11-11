Reseal bestows Maharashtra Business Awards 2022

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, honoured business leaders and organisations with the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in Nashik on Sunday and Monday.

The prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, food, and more. It was an evening to savour for the award winners as they were feted for their achievements and their success celebrated.

On Monday, 7th November, the prestigious awards were presented to the award winners by Maharashtra's Industry Minister Uday Samant and entrepreneur and actress Tejaswini Pandit, the chief guests at the glittering award ceremony. Sudhir Pathade, the CEO and Founder of Reseal.in, and the who's who of Nashik, graced the award function.

The awards were sponsored by Nashik-based Bhagyam.org, a provider of a range of astrology services, including prosperity planners, daily numeroscope, personality decoders, etc.

In all, 61 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

1. Most Delicious Coffee In Maharashtra - Coffee Club

2. The Best Fire & Safety Courses Provider Institute In Panvel - Global Institute Of Fire & Safety Management Panvel

3. Excellence In Chain Link Fencing Manufacturing Supplying - Nirvedh Enterprises

4. One Of The Leading Medical Textile Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Medimellow Surgical.

5. Excellence In Manufacturing Of Various Plastic Injection Molded Components - Varad Plast Component (I) Pvt Ltd (Subhash Darekar)

6. One Of The Best Share Market Training Institute In Satara - Pruthviraj Sunil Nikam

7. Most Popular Software Development & Data Analysis Company In Pune - Verify Clarify Pvt Ltd

8. Most Popular Hair & Beauty Academy In Solapur - Sai Hair & Beauty Academy

9. Most Popular Material Handling & Machining Components Manufacturing Company In Pune - Galaxy Engineering Works

10. Most Popular Construction Company In Pune - Empire Developers (Pavankumar Bavaskar)

11. Best B2B Procurement Of Industrial Supplies Provider In Maharashtra - SRAD Services Pvt Ltd

12. The Best Makeup Artist In Sindhudurg - Poonam Mestry Makeover

13. Most Promising Ayurvedic Doctor In Vidharbha - Dr.Tanuja Gohane

14. Most Leading Heat Treatment Services Provider Company In Pune - Metal Surftech

15. One Of The Best Online Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Nirmal Home Tutorial (Madhavi Bajad Padole)

16. One Of The Best Tours & Travel Service Provider Company In Jalgaon - Siddharth Wankhede (Perfect Vacations)

17. One Of The Best Construction Company In Nashik - Omkar Construction

18. Most Popular Electrical Product Supplier In Aurangabad - Jagdamb Electrical And Wholsale & Retailers

19. One Of The Best Electronics & Furniture Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - RS Dhomne Company

20. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Amulya Amruttulya

21. Most Popular Paithani Brand In Maharashtra - Kokane Paithani

22. Best Spices Manufacturer Of The Year - Jijai Masale Pvt Ltd

23. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Pune - First Yatra Travel Service

24. The Best Beauty Academy In Ahmednagar - Sanskruti Beauty Academy

25. One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Ahmednagar - Ajanta's Salon for He & She

26. One Of The Best Boiler Service Provider In Maharashtra - V R Boiler solution

27. One Of The Best Facility Management Services Provider Company In Pune - Maratha Intelligence Security service

28. Most Popular Maharashtrian Food Parcel Point In Nashik - Kartiki Parcel Point



29. One Of The Best Catering Services Provider In Maharashtra - Shreeram Catering Services

30. One Of The Leading Grains Supplier In Nagpur - Gobser Services and Distribution

31. One Of The Best Fruits Import & Export Company In Buldhana - TFC

32. Most Popular CCTV Sales & Services Provider Company In Nanded - CCTV Planets

33. Most Trusted Educational Consultant In Nashik - Bright Future Education Group

34. Best EOT Cranes Manufacturer In Pune - DNA Cranes

35. Most Leading Business Consultancy In Nagpur - Divine Corporate Consultancy

36. Most Popular Agro Tourism In Satara - Kas Koyna Agro Tourism (Ramesh Salunke)

37. One Of The Leading Soft Skill & Corporate English Training Services Provider Of The Year - Henry Lawrence Sardar (Henry Sir's English Academy)

38. Most Leading Business Personality In Maharashtra - Sushil Subhash Deshmukh

39. One Of The Best Tasty Coffee Brand In Amravati - All day Cafe (Kuldip Kshirsagar)

40. Most Leading Makeup Academy In Mumbai - Vanshika Makeover & Academy

41. Innovative Startup Of The Year - Engineering Chaiwala

42. Most Innovative Education Provider In Maharashtra - Dr.Basavraj Bakali (BB's Learning)

43. Youngest Women Enterprenuer Of The Year - "Arihant Bahu Uddeshiy Mahila Mandal Udhyog Samuh"

44. Most Popular Bio-Agrotech Fertilizer Manufacturing Company In Nashik - Dattavandan Agro-Biotech

45. Most Trusted Educational Loan Consultancy Provider In Nashik - Swami Educational and Financial Services

46. One Of The Best Web Development Company In Nanded - Predrag System

47. One Of The Best Aqua Purifier Machine Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Super Aqua Services

48. Most Outstanding Beauty Salon & Academy In Pune - Empress Beauty Salon & Academy

49. Most Popular Milk Collection Centre In Sinner - Jeevan Samruddhi Dudh Sankalan Kendra Baragoan Pimpri

50. Most Trusted Construction Company In Pune - Rohit Wanave

51. Most Popular Builder & Construction Company In Pune - Dhananjay Kisan Shinde

52. Most Popular Jewellery Outlet In Nashik - Omkar Jewellers (Pritam Nagre)

53. Most Youngest & Trusted Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra

Nikita Pandey

54. Best Coffee Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Empire Coffee

55. Most Outstanding Paralysis Treatment Service Provider In Maharashtra - Paraliyze Center

56. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Chaha Mhanjech Sukoon

57. One Of The Best Construction & Building Development Company In Nashik - Shri Ganesh Construction & Engineers

58. Most Popular Agro Tourism In Satara - Kas Koyna Agro Tourism Shembadi Bamnoli

59. Most Popular Jewellery Shop In Beed - Gorkshanath Jewellers

60. Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Uddhav Prakash Nikam

61. Most Leading Business Group Venture In Maharashtra - Harsh Solution

