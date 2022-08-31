Reseal.in confers Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar on Maharashtra icons

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (www.reseal.in), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2022 to individuals and businesses at a glittering ceremony in Pune on August 27.

The Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, music, travel, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, healthcare, and more in Maharashtra.

The awards were presented by businesswoman and noted film actor Tejaswini Pandit and Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade in the presence of the who's who of Pune city.



The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2022 include:

- One of The Best Multitasking Business Personality In Solapur - Rohan G Deshmukh

- Most Popular Construction Company In Dhule - Sai Prasad Group

- One Of The Best Jewellery Shop In Gadchiroli - Rupam Kawale (Kawale Jewellers)

- Most Trusted Mineral Water Manufacturer & Distributor In Maharashtra - Shri Chintamani Aqua Industries

- One Of The Best Civil Project Consultant Of The Year - Mr Vijay Babasaheb Morale

- One Of The Best Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year - Anand Sawant (Chhatrpati Udyog Samuh)

- One Of The Best Builder & Land Developer In Nashik - Jayant Vasant Yeola

- Most Emerging Health Care Brand In Maharashtra - Ahealthz (Medikart Technologies Pvt Ltd)

- Best Digital Marketing Service Provider In Pune - ARCPRO Digital Marketing India Private Limited

- One Of the Best Female Entrepreneur In Pune - Shraddha Thorat

- Best Production House In Aurangabad - Mr Niraj Kumar

- Most Popular Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year - Shree Samarth Krupa Agro Agency

- Most Popular Marathi Song Channel Of The Year - Sainath Rajadhyaksha

- One Of The Best Girls Hostel In Maharashtra - Narayani Girls Hostel

- Most Trusted Waste Management Machinery Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Vakratund Invention India Pvt Ltd

- Most Leading Online Share Market Educational Academy In Maharashtra - Money Making Trading Course

- The Best Nutritionist & Fitness Consultant In Pune - Fitness Naturo by Reshma Dorke

- One Of The Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Ramdas Narayan Yadav (RY)

- Most Creative Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Rashmi Singh

- Most Popular Coaching Institute In Ratnagiri - P M Paddhey (Ujjwala Classes) Ratnagiri

- One Of The Best Tours & Travels Company In Sangali - ARIHANT HOLIDAY PVT LTD

- Most Popular Marathi Music Composer In Maharashtra - Prashant Nakti

- Most Trusted Multiple Business Venture In Maharashtra - S K D Group Pune

- Most Trusted Weed Control Mat Manufacturing Company - Krishna Agro Solutions

- Most Trusted Industrial Wall Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Basuri Enterprises

- Most Promising Building Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - AVG TURNKEY PROJECT PVT LTD

- Most Innovative Brand In Modular Kitchen - DHK Modular

- Most Leading Multitasking Business Venture In Maharashtra - Pradeep Ghadling

- One Of The Best Multitasking Business Women Of The Year - Kajal Machhale

- Most Popular Peanuts Distributor In Pune - Anjana Enterprises

- Most Outstanding Salon In Pune - Trupti Nilesh Wadekar

- The Best Import & Export Company Of The Year - Sankalp Sunil Jadhav

- Most Leading Multitasking Business Personality In Navi Mumbai - Jitendra Katkar

- One Of The Best Electrical & Instrumental Company In Maharashtra - Distinct Technoconcept Pvt. Ltd.

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Prasanna Bhise

- Multitasking Business Personality In Maharashtra - Akash Bafna

- One Of The Best Multiple Services Provider In Maharashtra - J S Automotive

- Most Outstanding Mechanical Design Training Institute In Pune - M CAD Solution

- One Of The Best Multiple Food Service Provider In Maharashtra - It's Yummy Cafe, Snackshak Cafe and Salad & Sprout

- The Best Agricultural Fertilizers Provider In Baramati - R.N. Crop Care Pvt Ltd

- Most Outstanding Paralysis Treatment Service Provider In Maharashtra - Sunil Dattatray Salve

- Most Hygienic & Healthy Frozen Food Manufacturer Of The Year - Eat More Food India Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Abacus Institute Of Maharashtra - Smaartus Education Pvt. Ltd.

- One Of The Best Counseling Institute In Marathwada - Hi-Tech Education

- One Of The Best Event Management Company in Maharashtra - Gavli Mandap Decorators

- Top Class Marketing Soluation For Real Estate - Grand Pvs Pvt ltd

- One Of The Best Tours & Travels Company In Pune - Tukai Tourism Pvt Ltd

- The Best Kitchen Equipment Manufacturers In Kolhapur - SP Kitchen Equipments Kolhapur

- Most Popular Fire & Safety Services Provider In Maharashtra - Pratham Fire & Safety

- Most Trusted Pathological & Radiological Testing Centre In Pune - Wellstar Diagnostic Centre

- Most Popular Waterless Car Wash Services Provider In Pune - Eco Waterless Carwash Services

- Most Leading Construction & Development Company Of The Year - Shradhha Real estate

- One Of The Leading Interior Designing Company In Pune - Sun Interiors

- Super Women Entrpreneur - Vijaya Shinde

- One Of The Leading Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Arachana Suresh Kute

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)